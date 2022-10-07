If you plan to flambé a pud this Christmas without the exertion of wielding a wooden spoon first, then there's no shame in shop bought. Take your pick from the 6 best Christmas puddings on sale this year

Preparing the festive feast can be stressful for even the most experienced country cook. So it’s best to know when to opt for shop-bought. If you missed Stir-Up Sunday this year and are still without the inclination to wield the wooden spoon, take your pick of the 6 best Christmas puddings on sale now. From traditional offerings complete with a sixpenny to puddings suitable for vegans, there’s no need to loiter undecided during a Christmas Eve supermarket sweep this year.

If you are more likely to plump for Christmas cake than pud, read 6 top fruitcakes for festive feasting. (Or read our alternatives to Christmas pudding.) Whether divvied up at the hunt meet or tucked in a pocket for the peg, sporting life wouldn’t be with same without it.

(You’ll find our best Christmas pudding and brandy butter recipes here.)

6 BEST CHRISTMAS PUDDINGS

Serves: 6-8

Suitable for vegetarians: Yes

Contains alcohol: Yes

Weight: 800g

Overseas delivery: Yes

Other sizes: Medium

For a fruity, festive treat, Bettys have got it spot on. Their Classic Christmas Puddings are made of the finest ingredients. Plump, juicy fruits, flaked almonds and mixed spices are soaked overnight in brandy and Yorkshire ale, before being steamed and left to mature for several months.

Serves: Up to 4

Suitable for vegetarians and vegans: Yes

Weight: 454g

Overseas delivery: Yes

To really honour tradition, look no further than the Sing a Song of Sixpence Christmas Pudding from Cole’s which comes with a lucky sixpence coin. It is traditional to stir a silver sixpence into the pudding, to bring the finder wealth and good luck in the year to come. This delicious pudding is made from a secret recipe with copious amounts of fruit.

Serves: Up to 10

Weight: 907g

Overseas delivery: Yes to USA

Every family is divided by those that say yay and those that say nay to the Christmas pud. Fortnum & Mason’s Magnificent Plum Christmas Pudding will unite all parties this year. Inspired by the St James pudding, the Magnificent is packed with fruits soaked in Fortnum’s Damson Gin.

Serves: 12

Suitable for vegetarians: Yes

Contains alcohol: Yes

Weight: 1.2kg

You can expect something spectacular from Heston from Waitrose – and it’s available to pick up during a panicky supermarket sweep on Christmas Eve. This Christmas pud is made from English cider and Spanish sherry, and contains a whole candied orange at its centre for a strong, citrus taste.

Serves: 6-8

Contains alcohol: Yes

Weight: 900g

Round in shape and rich in flavour, the organic Christmas pudding from Daylesford is a super choice. Handmade on the Daylesford estate from a family recipe, this pud is plump with soaked fruit, almonds and a generous dash of stout and rum. Comes wrapped in organic muslin. A gluten-free option is also available.

Serves: 3-4

Contains alcohol: Yes

Weight: 454g

Overseas delivery: Yes

Georgie Porgie’s Puddings are all handmade. The Traditional Christmas Pudding with orange and Cointreau is a fantastic festive treat. Ensure you pre-order now – these puds are popular.

Read more on the origins of various Christmas puddings here.

This article was originally published in 2016 and has been updated.

We are supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more