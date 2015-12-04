Christmas brownies with hazelnuts and cherries

A perfect alternative for those who don't like christmas pudding. Make these christmas brownies with hazelnuts and boozy cherries to please the whole family

Christmas brownies with hazelnuts and boozy cherries will be a hit with children and adults alike. Bring them out as an alternative for those who don’t like Christmas pudding and fruitcake. Or, use them as gifts and stocking fillers. With some pretty packaging and a handwritten gift tag, they make a thoughtful and generous present but let you beat the Christmas shopping rush.

For some more money-saving and fun additions to Christmas day, learn how to make your own Christmas crackers. Impress the family around the lunch table, both with your crafting skills and your Christmas-themed humour for the jokes hidden inside. If you prefer to impress in the kitchen, canapés are always a winner. Make them look fantastic but without the faff with The Field’s three best Christmas canapé recipes.

CHRISTMAS BROWNIES WITH HAZELNUTS AND BOOZY CHERRIES

Serves 28

500g (17 1⁄2oz) butter

500g (17 1⁄2oz) dark chocolate

200g (7oz) white chocolate

6 eggs

500g (17 1⁄2oz) light muscovado sugar

250g (9oz) flour

2 tsp baking powder

250g (9oz) toasted hazelnuts

150g (5oz) cherries in rum or kirsch

To make Christmas brownies with hazelnuts and boozy cherries, melt the butter and chocolate together over a very low heat until they are completely liquefied. Using a mixing bowl and an electric whisk, beat the eggs and sugar together until they are at the ribbon stage.

Allow the chocolate and butter to cool for 10 minutes and then fold in the egg mixture. Now fold in the flour and baking powder and finally the nuts and boozy cherries. Mix them all together well.

Line a couple of deep baking tins with baking parchment and pour in the mix. Bake at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 40 minutes or until the blade of a knife comes out just sticky.

Cool and cut the Christmas brownies into squares, then wrap in brown paper and put into a pretty box to make the perfect handmade Christmas gift.