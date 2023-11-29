A flaming Christmas pudding is the delicious finale to the festive feast. While stirring the pud is a cherished tradition for some, for those who don't have time to make their own we round-up the best ready-made Christmas puddings

Before you settle down and enjoy our round-up of the best Christmas puddings, take a look at our other festive features including the best crackers, luxury advent calendars and countryside Christmas cards. If you’ve still Christmas shopping to do, our Christmas present guides for men, women, the home, children and gifts under £50 are must-reads.

The best Christmas puddings

CARTWRIGHT & BUTLER MARZIPAN-FILLED CHRISTMAS PUDDING

£ 26





This pudding takes its inspiration from a traditional Christmas cake with not just candied and dried fruits but its rich marzipan centre. Furthermore, it comes in a reusable clip-top tin. For more information and to buy, click here.

COLE’S BRANDY, PORT AND WALNUT CHRISTMAS PUDDING

from £6.50



The recipe to this delicious pudding is a secret but it’s believed that the depth of flavour comes from the copious amount of fruit and premium ale. Available in a number of sizes. For more information and to buy, click here.



BETTYS CLASSIC CHRISTMAS PUDDING

£24





These puds are left to mature for several months to allow the rich flavours of sumptuous fruit, Yorkshire ale, brandy and spices to mature. It serves six to eight, although Bettys also produces a smaller version for £15. To find out more and to buy, click here.



SELFRIDGES ALCOHOL-FREE CHRISTMAS PUDDING

£12.99



What is lacks in booze, this 450g Christmas pudding makes up in buckets full of fruit: raisins, sultanas, currants, cherries and delicious citrus. For more information or to buy, click here.



FORTNUM & MASON MAGNIFICENT PLUM PUDDING

£60



Take your Christmas pudding to another level with this delicious offering that is filled with sweet plum jam and a plethora of fruit soaked in Fortnum’s damson gin. It comes in a beautiful Spode ceramic basin. For more information and to buy, click here.



DONALD RUSSELL LUXURY CHRISTMAS PUDDING

£20



This is a real showstopper from Royal Warrant holder to the late Queen. Packed with brandy soaked fruit, nuts and amontillado sherry, and topped with whole cherries, almonds and cognac. For more information and to buy, click here.



