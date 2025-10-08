Sloe gins: five of the best

Fill your hip flask
Sacred
Organic sloes macerated for more than two years with an extra juniper shot added before bottling.
£38.85
Foxdenton
Paler and drier than many sloe gins and bursting with plummy sweetness.
£29.50
Shots & Company
Luxurious gin in an eye-catching and elegant, refillable shotgun cartridge-shaped bottle.
£85
Holland & Holland
‘No 575 is aged in American bourbon cherrywood smoked casks for a rich flavour.
£40
Wood Brothers
Produced with sloes picked from Oxfordshire hedgerows using single-estate gin.
£25.95