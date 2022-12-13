Take inspiration our pick of the best fruitcakes on the market. At the time of writing all were still in stock and available for delivery.

If you haven’t had time to make and ice a fruitcake for Christmas then never despair. We’ve sought out a selection of the best festive fruitcakes to feast on over the Christmas season. (And if you’re looking for our list of the best Christmas puddings, no stirring required, you’ll find it here.) At the time of writing they were all in stock and available for delivery or collection.

Fruitcakes make the perfect centrepiece for the festive table. Alternatively, serve one of the fruitcakes for shoot elevenses or divvy it up in to bite-sized chunks for the hunt meet. Sweet and filling, it is the perfect offering on a cold sporting day. There is little doubt that the yuletide festivities wouldn’t be complete without this pick of the best festive fruitcakes. (If you still want to make a fruitcake, take a look at our fruitcake recipe here.)

Don’t forget to make sure the fruitcake nay-sayers aren’t left hungry. Whip up some of our Christmas brownies with hazelnuts and cherries to please them. Or, read our fruitcake facts and surprise everyone with your erudition at elevenses.

The Field’s best festive fruitcakes

Best for traditional look

Weight: 365g

Delivery: Yes 3-5 days in UK or click and collect

If you’re spending Christmas with a busy household, this would be the perfect offering to bring along. Fortnum’s comes up trumps as ever, with a delicious layer of almond marzipan and white sugar paste.

Best for organic types

Weight: 800g

Delivery: Yes

You can cheat a bit with this cake and do the marzipan and icing bit at home secretly once it arrives.

Best for large gatherings

Weight: 1.5kg

Suitable for vegetarians

Delivery: Yes

If your Christmas cake is going to have to stretch a long way, then this bumper-size offering from Betty’s is just the cake you’re looking for.

Best for gluten allergies

Weight 550g

Made with rice flour

Decorated with marzipan and white icing

If there is somebody with a gluten intolerance in your household this festive season, then bear them in mind by offering this gluten-free cake from Devon Hampers.

