This review focuses on the aesthetically modified, version of the well-established and popular Beretta EELL over-and-under. Designated the 687 EELL ‘Classic’, the gun under the spotlight is a 20-bore with 30in, multichoked barrels. It weighs in at 6lb 3oz, so might be classed as a lightweight by modern standards. The EELL has proved to be a most successful model since its introduction in the 1980s (the EL preceded it). It’s known not just for its ‘bells and whistles’ – sideplates and upgraded wood – but as an especially desirable yet practical game gun. Many good game shots use it; indeed, I know several who have returned to their faithful and boringly dependable EELLs after flirtations with bespoke productions that have not been reliable when used intensively. The EELL’s reputation, like its plainer sibling the Silver Pigeon, is built on function but, aesthetically, it doesn’t disgrace itself in any company. (Read how to hold your gun safely.)

First impressions of this latest incarnation are of a pretty gun with bold engraving and a highly-figured stock (which also boasts a silver oval). This updated model is also distinguished by a newly designed semi-pistol grip stock – upon which more shortly – and flush fitting Beretta HP chokes (five of which come with it). It has an RRP of £8,025, which does not look especially expensive in today’s sometimes over-crowded market. Moreover, the gun is offered at the same price in fixed or multichoke form, 12- or 20-bore. The engraving, which is both attractive and unusual, is worthy of further comment. It’s predominantly acanthus scroll, with some well-executed game birds to the rear of the sideplates. There are interesting features in the engraving notably at the fences, on the hinge pin caps and top-lever. Here, you will note what look like Celtic or even arabesque patterns. They create a contrast but seem to work. There are also bold borders on the action body where it meets the sideplates. The action shapes and proportions please. The action is, of course, familiar, but I like the subtle rounding to the belly and the new decorative treatment of the fences and hinge caps.

The barrels on the EELL are monobloc, with engine turning to the sides of the monobloc itself (which looks good). The barrels are 3in (76mm) fleur-de-lys steel proofed and fitted with flush-fitting HP multichokes, as noted. They are a little unusual in that, as well as the typical Beretta ventilated top rib, the side ribs are solid. Recently, many manufacturers, including Beretta, have been dispensing with ribs under the barrel as a weightsaving measure. That’s not done here and the gun still comes out at under 6¼lb, albeit with a slightly forward balance. I favour the full ribs: I believe they can contribute positively to dynamic balance, keeping weight in the key central section of the gun.

The stock on the test gun is notable both for its semi-pistol grip and a slim fore-end. It is also unusually high in the comb – the drop measurements are 1in and 2in at heel relative to the rib axis. This is exceptionally high as a shelf measurement but suited me well. Most Continental manufacturers seem to put stocks that are a bit too low on their game guns now (generally, Brownings tend to be lower than Berettas). I suspect this is because they lack our experience of driven game shooting.

Dry mounting the gun, I found it a little barrel heavy – balancing about 1¼in forward of the hinge point. But this tended to steady a light gun. The grip – and I am generally a fan of semi-pistols on game guns – did not feel especially secure in hand. There was a lack of purchase forwards because it was a bit too thin there. The comb was marginally offset and I tended to complete the mount looking down the left of the rib.

Technical

The test gun is a 68 series gun and shares the well-proven mechanics of the other guns in that family. The low action profile is achieved by stud pin hinging and bifurcated barrel lumps machined into the sides of the monobloc. Beretta was one of the first companies to introduce this method of manufacture, and it has proven strong and durable. This gun has Beretta’s conical bolting – with three over-sizes available for wear – and the usual barrel shoulder protrusions engaging recesses in the top of the action walls. These help to align the barrels and take some recoil force. Hammers and pre-sprung ejectors are all powered by helical springs. The ejectors are notable for ease of maintenance. They dovetail neatly into the monobloc. The sideplates, which provide a little extra weight amidships, locate into the action body with a lip to front, with two screws securing them on each side.

Shooting impressions

I shot the Beretta at the Fennes Shooting Ground in Essex. I own my own EELL and, being especially fond of 30in 20-bores, I was looking forward to testing it. The gun felt lively at 6lb 3oz but not uncontrollable. The 30in barrels worked well. Recoil and trigger pulls were good. I connected with just about everything and it all seemed effortless. I enjoyed it and returned to the range the next day. The stock dimensions and shapes suited. The high comb worked. The slim foreend without lip was particularly good. My only niggle concerned the semi-pistol grip, which didn’t suit my hand (it felt a bit bulbous at the bottom), and the slight offset to comb. Neither affected the shooting. Overall, this was an outstanding game gun and I doubt anyone who bought one would be disappointed.