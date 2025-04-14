Use the spring and summer well - put these months to good effect with this advice

There’s no need for the gun cabinet to be closed, locked and remain untouched until the Glorious Twelfth. The season may be over but there’s plenty that needs to be done. You could tidy up your moves, encourage a youngster out into the field, restore an old shotgun, try some clay shooting or work on gundog training.

Restore an old shotgun

Is restoration really worth it? You might have a sentimental side but today there are fewer tradesmen around and costs have soared. Read restoring your old shotgun for help with that tricky question with some sound advice from Mike Yardley.

Practice and practice some more

How did you feel about your shooting at the end of last season? Could you do with some improvements? Well, the off-season is the ideal time to tidy up your shooting technique. Take part in a sim day. Participate in a charity clay day.

Summer shooting

Pigeon shooting is popular all year round, but the spring months are often best for those seeking sport. The important factor is knowing when to shoot pigeon and over which crops. Our useful pigeon shooting calendar is a handy guide. Multiple world-champion clay shooter George Digweed rates pigeon as the finest gamebird. His ultimate pigeon decoying guide is the only one you should follow.

Encourage newcomers into the field

The future of shooting is in their hands, so use the summer to bring youngsters into the field. But when to start the youngsters shooting is the key question, with no set answer. Shooting schools would tell you twelve years plus, parents may say as young as three. Read what age should youngsters start shooting? for our advice. And women’s shooting clubs are on the increase, as girls with guns are taking their place in the shooting line. Read women’s shooting clubs: our definitive list.

And don’t forget our four-legged companions. Read: what to do in the off season with your gundog