This pigeon shooting calendar will guide you on when to shoot pigeon and explain which crops the birds favour at a particular time in the year.

This pigeon shooting calendar will help you plan your pest control for the entire year. Pigeon shooting can be carried out all year round – provided you are shooting within the terms of the General Licence GL42 – although the spring months are often the best for those seeking sport after the end of the game bird season. The most important factor is knowing when to shoot pigeon, and over which crops. This useful pigeon shooting calendar will guide you through these points.

PIGEON SHOOTING CALENDAR

January

Pigeon shooting is best at this time over rape or any frosted root crops such as potatoes, carrots, sugar beet and turnips if you have them.

February

Rape, again, is a strong draw as the pigeon’s core diet. They also take an interest in maize and other cover crops if they are chopped or ploughed in. In hard weather, frosted crops such as cabbages, cauliflower and sprouts work well. Early spring clover can be a big draw.

March

Rape will more or less sustain pigeon this month. As the soil warms, watch all the spring drillings. Clover should be drawing them in by now which could produce some sustained pigeon shooting.

April

Any late spring drillings and peas can prove fruitful for pigeon shooting. Tree buds, especially ash, are also favoured by pigeon this month.

May

This is a tricky month in the pigeon shooting calendar, with plenty of food sources around to tempt them. Try shooting them over peas and spring-sown rape, which will just be showing. Barring surprises, a sticky month to get under the tap.

June

Again, this month can be a difficult one in the pigeon shooting calendar, unless they’re belting the peas or seeds. That said, any field of failed rape is most likely heaving with pigeon – an opportunity not to be missed.

July

Once again, peas, either growing or harvested, but also laid cereal crops, especially barley or wheat at that milky stage.

August

Harvest time. Breeding pigeon will be on rape and almost any harvested crop. If it is hot and dry, remote drinking areas can be good places to find pigeon not busily engaged in attacking the crops.

September

This month is similar to August, so don’t overlook any freshly ploughed and harrowed land.

October

A difficult month in the pigeon shooting calendar owing to the weather. Be vigilant with autumn drill but also with wild foods such as acorns and beech masts.

November

A lot depends on how much wild food is on offer, how well any autumn drilling crops have grown and the timing of harvests such as beet. If wild food is bountiful they seldom leave it.

December

Rape, mainly towards the month end, as other offers will exist. The odd stubble field may still drag a few in.