The featured gun this month is a Chapuis Armes Super Orion Artisan C140 sideplate, a fairly recent model from the firm and the sideplated version of the C135 (also an extra-finish gun). Chapuis has been owned by Beretta since 2019 and its guns are distributed here by GMK. The C140 sits in a range that includes less embellished but mechanically similar guns. A C40, C35 and C30 (non-ejector) also exist but extra fi nish and engraving distinguish the test gun and its ‘boxlock’ C135 sibling. Apart from hand engraving, these models are hand chequered too and have upgraded wood and deluxe detailing. They demonstrate that Chapuis still offers traditional bench-based gunmaking skills at competitive cost. (Read more on gunmaking skills here.)

Our fusil superposé (over-and-under) has an attractive rounded action bar and pleasingly low profi le. It weighs in at a whisker over 7 ⁄ lb (a sensible mid-weight for a 12-bore) with a pronounced forward balance well in front of the hinging trunnions. Monobloc barrels are fleur-de-lys steel shot proofed and 3in (76mm) chambered. The non-selective mechanical single trigger (there is also a double-trigger option) is not dependent on recoil energy to activate it, although an inertia block is incorporated within its mechanism to prevent double discharge. The full pistol grip – a half-pistol is available – has a slight palm swell as well as an extended trigger-guard with beaded edge and an engraved steel cap.

Our test gun also boasts a solid, tapered sighting rib and multichoked barrels (fixed chokes may be ordered too). The barrels are well presented with 18.5mm bores (tighter than some) and relatively short forcing cones – both well suited to fibre wads and colder weather. The narrow, file-cut sighting rib is near ideal and complemented by a well-proportioned, small metal bead at the muzzles. Joining ribs are solid as far as they extend. As on many over-and-unders now, they are absent beneath the fore-end. This is done to save weight, although my preference remains for light ribs that go the full length of the barrels.

On to the stock, which is made from good, well-figured walnut. The rounded fore-end scores aesthetically and ergonomically. Subtly swollen in its middle, it promotes control and effi cient muzzle pointing. The butt – conventionally shaped when viewed side-on – is quite wide in its midsection relative to the comb, which angles in above. A slimmer butt might be preferable but with a more rounded top to support the face. Basic shape and radius of the grip are good. A lack of grip depth forward may, however, necessitate a palm swell to anchor the hand and prevent its unintended rotation. This is a common issue in low-profile, bifurcated-lump guns: deeper-action guns make it easier to create more grip depth. Nevertheless, the stock of the C140 is unusually well finished, the fore-end would be hard to improve upon and any stock or grip issues might be eliminated by careful build specification.

Basic stock dimensions were sensible. Drop at heel is 2in, drop at comb just under 1½in, with a length of pull of 15in: good standard or demonstrator measurements. The Chapuis comes to face comfortably and securely but I could just lose the bead at 45-degree elevation with firm cheek pressure (probably explained by the butt and comb as discussed). Subtleties of shape, finish and personal style all impact gunfit. Gunfit should never be a tyranny of numbers: measurements are not precisely transferable. Fit needs to be refined. Each gun, each stock, each person is singular. This gun has the advantage of bespoke measurements and specification. I would choose a slightly fuller comb (not necessarily a higher one), thinner butt and deeper grip. Meanwhile, France has a different shooting experience. French guns tended to be lighter and lower – intended for walked-up rather than driven shooting. The Chapuis shows that this adaptable French maker can create a stylish hand-finished gun potentially well suited to British sport at a cost that seems surprisingly reasonable.

Technical: Chapuis Armes Super Orion Artisan C140

The C140 is a modern, bifurcated lump, trunnion-hinged, trigger-plate ‘blitz’ system over-and-under powered by coil springs. Its stock is attached to the action by means of a stock bolt rather than a vertical breech pin used in most side-by-sides and carriage-trade over-and-unders. The Chapuis is not just another euro-gun: its mechanism is singular and rather intriguing. A rear lump on the monobloc engages in a recess cut into the bottom of the action body with a lateral draw-piece (secured by two hidden screws) also set into it. This forms a narrow bridge from one side of the action to the other, creating a bearing surface with which the lump engages. The gun is locked unconventionally as well. Two ends of a U-bolt emerge from the action face to engage small bites machined into the ejector extractors rather than the sides of the monobloc, as seen in most Berettas.

Shooting impressions

When the C140 was shot it did not feel like a machine-made gun – more like a bespoke one (which it has the potential to be, with custom stock measurements as well as barrel, choke, trigger and engraving options). It gave an impression of old-school quality. Although the palm swell might be superfluous and the butt a bit thick, the gun inspires confidence. The fore-end and chequering were especially well done. Trigger-pulls had a little creep and balance was about 2in forward of the hinge point: too far forward but easily sorted. It pointed well with a lovely tapered rib and shot precisely. Felt recoil was comfortable. Its integrity of manufacture was evident throughout. Specifying it carefully would maximise its considerable potential. The Chapuis offers character and value. It’s different but not eccentric. Sometimes it doesn’t pay to go for an extra-finish model. In this case it does.