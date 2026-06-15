All the fun of The Game Fair 2026

The Game Fair returns to the Ragley estate, promising spectacular sporting action, a feast of food and countless opportunities to shop until you drop, writes Felix Petit

The annual gathering of the fieldsports world has arrived once again. The stage is set, and from 24-26 July tens of thousands of rural sorts will descend on the Capability Brown-designed parkland of Ragley Hall in Warwickshire to celebrate everything great about the countryside. First held in 1958, The Game Fair is the perfect place to tuck into tasty regional fare while marvelling at the displays of doggy derring-do and flawless falconry in the Main Arena. For lively debate on rural topics, hotfoot it over to the Carter Jonas theatre. And don’t miss the chance to ‘have a go’ on one of the many experience stands, where you can test your shooting and fishing skills against the very best. With plenty of famous faces, endless options for retail therapy and a jam-packed schedule of demonstrations and interviews, there may be too much to squeeze into one day, so why not book a glamping package and make a weekend of it? Whatever order you tackle the myriad delights of The Game Fair, don’t forget to pop by The Field stand to pick up a free copy and meet the team.

(Read our interview with Lord Hertford.)

Gunmakers’ Row

This is the beating heart of The Game Fair, where artisan gunmakers sit side by side with purveyors of the latest sporting guns, accessories and kit. Visitors can expect to move smoothly between London best guns, bespoke rifles and modern competition pieces. Meet skilled craftsmen such as chairman of the Certification Panel of the Worshipful Company of Gunmakers Bill Blacker, and witness barrel makers and engravers demonstrating their expertise. The Gunmakers’ Premium section, housed in an avenue of atmospheric safari-style tents, has doubled in size since 2025. Front and centre this year will be Beretta, which is celebrating its 500th anniversary with a host of exclusive merchandise available only in its gunroom. The big names in British gunmaking will also be out in force and open for business, including Boss & Co, Holland & Holland, Longthorne, Purdey and Westley Richards.

Joining these prestigious names will be an array of gunrooms and specialists, among them EJ Churchill, Elderkin & Son, J Hogan & Son, Manor & Co, the Oxford Gun Company, R&B Sporting and Vaynol Gunroom. Sportsman Gun Centre will be prominently featured in its new capacity as the exclusive UK distributor for Perazzi, while Rizzini will also have a strong presence, rounding out the Italian engineering influence. Viking Arms will be returning to The Game Fair for the first time in several years, bringing with it German brands Merkel and Anschütz. Whether you are looking to buy or simply browsing, Gunmakers’ Row has something for everyone: from first air rifles to the most exquisite bespoke guns.

Main Arena

Such is the variety and number of displays, blink and you’re bound to miss an unforgettable show of one kind or another. The Main Arena hosts all sorts of Fieldy demonstrations, ranging from Perthshire-based trainers Mordor Gundogs to the junior jockeys of the future putting it all on the line to win by a nose in the hotly contested Shetland Pony Grand National. The arena opens on Friday morning with a 61-gun salute given by dignitaries and well-known figures from the countryside and sporting worlds, kicking off a stacked line-up of nature-, fieldsports- and working-animalfocused entertainment. Headlining the Main Arena for the first time is Steelehorse performing ‘The Spectacle of Equitation’: a blend of theatre, precise riding and daring horse-based stunt work. Traditional hound parades, introducing different trail hunting packs and explaining their breeding and purpose, are interspersed with highoctane mounted games to keep spectators on the edge of their seats. Terrier racing and falconry displays provide even more high-energy countryside fun.

VIP Enclosure

There is also the opportunity to enjoy a day at The Game Fair in style by upgrading to a VIP experience sponsored by JM Finn. This gives guests access to the VIP Enclosure, which boasts the best views of the Main Arena as well as quick entry to the smartest loos. Indulge in a sumptuous cooked breakfast and a lunch of venison arancini and spatchcocked chicken on a menu curated by celebrated chef Marco Pierre White. Step away from the crowds and enjoy a cocktail made by celebrity mixologist Merlin Griffiths or chew the fat with the VIP Enclosure hosts: Escape to the Chateau’s Dick and Angel Strawbridge. The VIP Enclosure is not only a place to relax and recover but with Shop & Drop options you can park your Game Fair bounty safe and sound, leaving you free to scoop more sporting swag. (Which celebs have been seen at The Game Fair?)

Fishing

Nestled on the shores of the scenic Ragley lake, the fishing village is as suitable a location for experienced anglers to peruse the stalls for gear to upgrade their set-up as it is for beginners to buy their first fly box. Orvis and its crack team of fly-fishing gurus will be on hand to offer help and advice or visitors can head to the Landing Stage Fishing Theatre to speak to experts, including River Monsters’ Jeremy Wade, about their most perplexing piscatory posers. Alternatively, take a moment to watch a ‘Find It, Catch It, Cook It’ demonstration by YouTube sensation and master fishmonger Andrej Urosevic or enjoy the The Fly Fishing Film Tour: a selection of short films from around the world celebrating fly-fishing, wild places and adventure. If this doesn’t float your boat, why not try some fly-tying with the Fly Dresser’s Guild or pull up a pew at the Demo Pontoon to watch the pros at work.

Gundogs

The Game Fair and the sporting world wouldn’t be the places they are without the presence of our loyal canine friends, so make a beeline for the Working Dog Ring to sample the action. Settle in to watch demonstrations covering all aspects of working dogs, organised and presented by Neil Varney of Twistmount Gundogs, and stay put to see displays from the Working Clumber Spaniel Society and the golden retriever team. Gundog kennels such as Strigidae and Misselchalke will also be strutting their stuff, and it’s well worth hanging about for an injection of pace with the working lurchers. Offering something a bit different are the minority breed retriever team and the Nova Scotia duck tollers. Finishing the packed programme is the famous grudge match between lurchers and terriers. All the prizes and competition equipment are kindly provided by The Game Fair’s official gundog supplier Sporting Saint.

Shopping and lifestyle

There is nowhere better to get your fix of country clobber than The Game Fair. Many retailers wait until this auspicious weekend to launch brand-new products, so keep your eyes peeled for never-before-seen items. With more than 800 stands this year – selling wares covering shooting, fishing, dogs, equine, land and estate management, gardens and home, food and drink, and lifestyle – visitors will be spoilt for choice. This month’s Kit to covert in The Field features our pick of products to look out for, including gilets from Ghillie, coats from Dubarry, smocks from Lockwood and breeks from Alan Paine – not to mention where to buy a travel dog bowl for your canine charge while at Ragley.

Food and drink

Everyone needs sustenance to maintain energy levels over one of the busiest weekends of the year. This means heading to the Totally Food area to refuel. Think of it as the biggest and best farm shop you’ve ever been to and you will be halfway there. Sample speciality cheeses, peruse the produce in rare-breed butchers, scoff venison burgers and check out the kaleidoscope of game on offer. Breads, cakes, craft beers and ciders, homemade pies and all sorts of small-batch spirits and liqueurs are available and begging to be tried. If you want to create things of equal deliciousness at home, head to the BASC Wild Food Kitchen (sponsored by Global Knives) where you can see some of Britain’s top game chefs, including Cai Ap Bryn, Rachel Green, Chris Marney and many more, giving live cookery demonstrations.

Have a go

If a hankering to get involved takes you, there’s no shortage of opportunities to try the activities yourself. How about a turn on the dog agility course with your own hound, firing off a few arrows on the range with the Stratford Archers or giving the smalls a spin in one of the fleet of colourful half-scale Land Rovers? Adults wanting an off-road experience can have a go in a grown-up 4×4 on the dedicated course, accompanied by professional drivers. Airgun ranges, scurries to test your dog’s retrieving ability or a go on the Ferris wheel The Field is part of the furniture at The Game Fair, having attended every year since its inception. Swing by our stand to hear about our top-drawer Game Fair subscription offer, featuring a discount of 30% on what you would pay in the shops or online as well as a choice of free gift: a bottle of champagne, gin or an exclusive Field Yeti tumbler. You can also enjoy free access to the VIP Enclosure when you subscribe on the day. Find us opposite the VIP Enclosure – look for our banners and a member of our enthusiastic team. Field subs offer Pick up a subscription to The Field and enjoy the benefits are all fab ways to spend the day. For the passionate shot, where better to test one’s skills than on the clays with EJ Churchill, Rally Clays or BASC on The Shoot Line?

Staying overnight

For those coming from afar and wanting to soak up all the countryside conviviality of The Game Fair over a weekend, staying nearby couldn’t be easier. There are numerous camping options from pitching your pop-up tent to bringing your campervan. For an extra level of comfort and convenience, Green Yurts offers bell tents, yurts or bedouin tents set up on the polo pitches, complete with dedicated flushing loos and hot showers as well as a bar and restaurant. If sleeping under the stars isn’t your thing then perhaps book in with The Game Fair’s official hotel partner – Billesley Manor Hotel & Spa – a mere 10-minute drive away.

Field subs offer

Pick up a subscription to The Field and enjoy the benefits

The Field is part of the furniture at The Game Fair, having attended every year since its inception. Swing by our stand to hear about our top-drawer Game Fair subscription offer, featuring a discount of 30% on what you would pay in the shops or online as well as a choice of free gift: a bottle of champagne, gin or an exclusive Field Yeti tumbler. You can also enjoy free access to the VIP Enclosure when you subscribe on the day. Find us opposite the VIP Enclosure – look for our banners and a member of our enthusiastic team

If you want to subscribe to The Field today, click here. At the time of writing you will receive your first six issues for £9.99.

Photography by Philip Barker