Our diary dates for June 2026

Summer is well and truly on its way. Here's our June diary, as published in The Field this month.
The Field’s June 2026 diary
1-30 June
Rose Garden 30th Anniversary Celebrations
Borde Hill, West Sussex
Borde Hill
4 June
GWCT Leicestershire and Rutland Clay Day
Prestwold Hall, Loughborough
GWCT
5-7 June
Chestertons Polo in the Park
Hurlingham Park, London
Polo in the Park
5-7 June
South of England Show
Ardingly, West Sussex
South of England Agricultural Society
6-21 June
HSBC Tennis Championships
Queen’s Club, London
LTA
11-14 June
Defender Bramham International Horse Trials
Bramham Park, West Yorkshire
Bramham
11-20 June
Henry Tate ‘Works on Paper’
25 High Street, Pewsey, Wiltshire
Made in the Pewsey Vale
2-14 June
Royal Three Counties Show
Malvern, Worcestershire
Royal Three Counties Show
12-28 June
Aldeburgh Festival
Aldeburgh, Suffolk
BrittenPearsArts
14 June
Cartier Queen’s Club Final
Guards Polo Club, Surrey
Guards Polo Club
16-17 June
Royal Cheshire Show
Tabley, Cheshire
Royal Cheshire Show
16-29 June
Royal Ascot
Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire
Ascot
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