The Field picks out some highly rated stalking rifles

Whether taking to the heather of the Highlands in pursuit of the monarch of the glen or searching the woodlands of the Home Counties for a sorrel, stalkers need a rifle fit for the task. From utilitarian tools of the trade, built to absorb the toughest conditions the hill can throw at them, to guns of poise and beauty produced by hand, The Field has gathered together a dozen rifles that would be perfect for this stalking season. (Browse our rifle reviews here.)Deer numbers in the UK are believed to be at their highest level for 1,000 years, and the imperative to get out and help control them for the benefit of biodiversity has never been greater. Scroll down for our list of stalking rifles. (Read 10 things to take to the hill when stalking.)

Beretta. RRP TBC. Released to celebrate Beretta’s 500th anniversary, this exclusive iteration of the beloved straight-pull rifle draws on both tradition and modernity, blending engravings of wild boar and bellowing stags with its distinctive orange high-visibility five-shot magazine.

Blaser. RRP from £8,901. This contemporary, bolt-action rifle, inspired by heritage with a unique European flavour, is visually interesting and features an ergonomic thumbhole stock of high-quality walnut paired with a choice of fine arabesque game engravings. (Read our R8 review here.)

Browning. RRP £2,643. With a range of stock styles, wood grades and engravings, there is a version of the Maral 4X Ultimate for every stalker. The barrel being breeched into the receiver rather than pinched means a more rigid architecture, making this straight-pull rifle reassuringly accurate and precise.

RRP £68,000 (excluding VAT). Gold inlay, hand-carved chequering, an ebony and walnut fore-end and a titanium trigger system combine in perfect harmony: art and functionality united to sought-after effect.

John Rigby & Co. RRP £13,406. Inspired by the Rigby rifles used by noted big-game hunters Jim Corbett and ‘Karamojo’ Bell more than a century ago, this classic rifle is brought bang up to date by its Mauser action.

RRP from £1,785. This innovative straight-pull rifle with well-figured walnut stock and practical finish has turned many heads since hitting the shelves last year. (Read our full review of the Mauser 25 Pure.)

Merkel. RRP £7,900 The Noblesse has a well-designed Monte Carlo stock for better cheek weld and is available in walnut grades ranging from six to 12. The pistol grip has a sharp radius to encourage a stable shooting position, while the gold-plated trigger and bolt head give this straight-pull rifle a touch of extra flair.

Purdey. RRP £53,000 (excluding VAT). With an engraved pistol grip cap and leather-covered recoil pad, this is a gun of desirable form and function. Practical features such as a concealed muzzle thread, designed to accept a sound moderator or muzzle brake, show it means business.

Sako. RRP from £3,395. The Peak has a carbon-fibre stock shaped using resin structural moulding techniques, and at under 6lb it is one of the lightest bolt-action rifles on the market. Designed to be carried all day, this smooth-cycling, reliable rifle is built for testing stalks through steep terrain.

Steyr Arms. RRP from £3,385 A great all-rounder rifle with a distinguishing Bavarian cheekpiece to provide excellent eye alignment. The fish-scale chequering on the fore-end and pistol grip looks elegant and offers solid purchase in all weather conditions.

Tikka. RRP from £1,255. Built in Finland, the Tikka 3x Hunter is a workhorse with a dependably smooth action. The adjustable trigger break is satisfyingly consistent while the walnut stock provides warmth and durability.

Westley Richards. RRP £55,000 (excluding VAT). Handmade in Birmingham, this covetable rifle is perfect for hill or plain. Those looking to purchase one can opt for the engravings to be as stripped back or as opulent as they desire. Bespoke in all senses.

Main image by Duncan Ireland.

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