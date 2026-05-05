Take The Field survey for a chance to win a £250 Fortnum & Mason gift card hidden_code

We're keen to hear your thoughts, and you could win a £250 Fortnum & Mason gift card

Here at The Field, we’re always keen to know what readers think and feel about our publication, whether you are a long-time subscriber or an occasional visitor. From shoot reports to sporting features, exclusive interviews to top columnists and everything else that gives shape to life in the countryside, your feedback is warmly appreciated. It also ensures that the fieldsports community has to hand the stories that define our world.

The survey below only takes 10 minutes to complete, and as a thank you for taking the time to participate, you can enter a prize draw at the end of the survey. We’ll select one winner to receive a £250 Fortnum & Mason gift card.*

To enter the optional prize draw, please provide your email address and name when prompted at the end of the survey. This data will only be used for prize draw purposes. It is possible to submit your answers without providing those details.

The survey closes 2 June 2026

Privacy Notice

We will combine the answers you have given with other answers received and the results will be shared with internal teams to help us improve and understand yours and the reader’s thoughts on The Field. The answers you submit are compiled, aggregated and confidential, which means we remove the data that identifies you personally. We may use quotes from you, but only anonymously. The information that you provide will be processed, stored for research purposes as described in our Privacy Policy. By taking part in this survey you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, and if applicable the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.

T&Cs

*Prize draw opens [9am] (BST) on 01/05/26 and closes [7am] (BST) 31/05/26. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. 18+, UK residents only (excluding employees of Future). One entry per household. No automated entries allowed. One winner will receive a £250 Fortnum & Mason Giftcard. The winner will be randomly drawn and notified by email within 28 days of the closing date, and must provide a UK delivery address. If no response is received within 28 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Future reserves the right to substitute the prize with an alternative product of equivalent value. Prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative. Void where prohibited. By taking part in this prize draw you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.