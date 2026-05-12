Win a VIP experience to the Game Fair 24 – 26 July 2026 in our prize draw

Win a luxurious weekend glamping experience

The annual pilgrimage to The Game Fair is always a much-anticipated fixture in the diary but just imagine a full VIP experience, including tickets for all three days (24, 25, 26 July 2026) for a family of four?

Add into the mix, a glamping pod (with room for your dog) with breakfast every day; a meet-and-greet in the VIP enclosure sponsored by JM Finn with celebrity mixologist Merlin Griffiths to sample the official Game Fair cocktail; and platinum Sunday passes to the VIP enclosure that also entitle you to breakfast and Sunday lunch hosted by Dick and Angel Strawbridge. That’s exactly what will be on offer – plus more to the winner of this exclusive prize draw

There’s a cornucopia of countryside sports and skills to try, and the prize features a fishing lesson from Orvis, shooting lesson courtesy of BASC, a craft experience and, last but not least, a Field goody bag.

To enter, all you need to do is answer a very simple question online. Please visit VIP Game Fair prize draw or scan the QR code below. The competition closes at 11.59pm on 30 June.

Terms and conditions

*No purchase necessary. The prize draw opens at 12am BST on 12 May and closes at 11.59pm BST 30 June. To enter, scan the QR code or click here.

Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. 18+, UK residents only (excluding employees of Future Publishing Limited, Coate PR and The Game Fair. One entry per household. No automated entries allowed. One winner will receive the prize (entry tickets for all days – 24, 25, 26 July 2026 – of The Game Fair at Ragley Hall for a family of four plus dog; a luxury glamping pod for family of four and a dog; Sunday Platinum VIP passes to include breakfast and lunch; a meet-and-greet with Merlin Griffiths on Sunday to sample the Game Fair cocktail; a BASC shooting lesson; Orvis fishing lesson; a craft experience and Field goody bag). The winner will be randomly drawn and notified by email within two days of the closing date, and must provide a valid email address. If no response is received within seven days an alternative winner will be drawn. Future Publishing Limited reserves the right to substitute the prize with an alternative product of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative. Void where prohibited. By taking part in this prize draw, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and the collection of personal data in accordance with Future Publishing Limited’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.