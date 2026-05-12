Celeb spotting at The Game Fair

The highlight of the summer season, The Game Fair returns to Ragley Hall this July as the UK’s premier gathering for anyone connected to the rural and countryside sector. More than just an event, it has become the place to meet, network and connect with the industry’s most recognisable faces - from landowners and country sports experts to chefs, broadcasters and rural entrepreneurs.

Renowned for attracting an influential crowd, The Game Fair regularly welcomes everyone from royalty to leading figures in food, farming and fieldsports (HRH The Princess Royal famously attended in 2022). This year promises to be no exception, offering visitors a unique opportunity to see, and be seen alongside, the personalities shaping the countryside today.

Among the standout appearances for 2026, celebrated chef Marco Pierre White will host the VIP Enclosure sponsored by JM Finn on Friday, 24 July and Saturday, 25 July, personally curating the menu and bringing his signature flair, including his famous ‘Mr White’s Breakfast’.

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Meanwhile, fans of vintage machinery and rural engineering can look forward to Henry Cole of Shed & Buried, who will be showcasing some of his remarkable vehicles alongside the ever-popular Junk & Disorderly autojumble.

Regular hosts in the VIP Enclosure and extremely popular with visitors, Dick and Angel Strawbridge will be back for 2026, with appearances on stage in the Carter Jonas Game Fair Theatre and cookery demos at the BASC Wild Food Kitchen Theatre scheduled. The pair will also host Sunday lunch in the VIP Enclosure.

Over the years, The Game Fair has played host to an impressive roll call of well-known names, from James Martin, Phil Spencer and Amanda Owen to Adam Henson, JB Gill and Vinnie Jones, cementing its reputation as a hub for industry figures. For those looking to connect with the people behind the UK’s rural sector, there is simply no better place to be this summer.

For tickets and VIP packages, visit The Game Fair.