Sunglasses are key for eye protection, but safety apart, if you can't see what's under the water, you're fishing blind

Why wear polarised fishing sunglasses? Anne Woodcock, one of our Sporting Dianas, comments: “Wear your glasses and a hat, which not only protect you from the sun’s rays and the glare off the water but will save your eyes and head from hooks during a stray cast.” (You might also like to read our guide to the best fishing books.)

If you can’t see what’s under the water, you’re fishing blind. Polarised lenses transform the water’s surface from a blinding mirror into a transparent window. They also block harmful UVA/UVB rays, prevent long-term eye damage, and eliminate the need to squint, preventing “fishing headaches” and eye strain. (Read: five things to add to your fishing bucket list.)

Five of the best polarised fishing sunglasses

EXPERIENCE SUNGLASSES

Guideline

High-quality lenses ensure exceptional clarity, plus the curved shape provides added side coverage.

RRP £64.99

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4×4 SUNGLASSES

Vision

Wrap-around frame design with yellow lenses to enhance light in low-visibility conditions

RRP £49.99

Buy now

SPECTRE RETRO FULL-FRAME SUNGLASSES

Snowbee

Retro frames for old-school cool with the latest polarised lens technology for distortion-free fishing

RRP £50

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‘FIT OVER’ POLARISED SUNGLASSES

OverXcast

Made to be worn over normal glasses. The patented design blocks 100% of harmful UV rays.

RRP 36.99

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PRO SERIES TUNA ALLEY

Costa

Packed with fishing-enhancing features in addition to the colour-intensifying lens technology

RRP £237

Buy now

The history of polarised sunglasses

Modern sunglasses were introduced by Sam Foster, who sold them on the boardwalk at Atlantic City, New Jersey, from 1929; he went on to found Foster Grant. During the Thirties, the US military began commissioning glasses for pilots.

Then, in 1936, Edwin H Land patented polarised sunglasses and the first pair of Aviators, made by Ray-Ban, appeared the same year. The glasses dropped at the sides to allow pilots to read their instruments without the sun’s glare interfering. By 1937, they were available for the public to buy and they have shaded the peepers of pop stars and presidents ever since.

More on polarised lenses

Photochromatic lenses darken with exposure to sunlight.

Polarised lenses are treated to reduce glare.

While polarised lenses reduce glare, they don’t automatically provide UV protection. For full protection, make sure sunglasses block 99-100% of UVA and UVB light, with protection against harmful blue light with wavelengths up to 400 nanometres (UV400).

This article was originally published in 2013 and has been updated. All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/

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