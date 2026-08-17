Shotgun parts and types: a useful guide

It is crucial to learn the different parts of a gun, both for safety and so you know what to do when you are told to ‘look down the rib’ or ‘bring the stock to your

shoulder’. Understanding your equipment helps you to use it well and, most importantly, keep you and those around you safe when shooting.

The three main types of shotgun

Side-by-side

A break-action shotgun with two barrels mounted next to each other (side-by-side). Famed for its slim build and speed of loading, it is considered the traditional type of shotgun. It often features two triggers: one for each barrel. (Read more on side-by-side shotguns here.)

Over-and-under

A break-action shotgun featuring two barrels stacked on top of each other (over-and-under). Some people find this gun easier to master due to the single sighting plane. This barrel layout is preferred by competition shots. There is normally just a single trigger that is pulled twice, operating both barrels one after the other. (Read: what’s best, over-and-under or side-by-side?)

Semi-automatic

A single-barrelled shotgun that automatically loads a new cartridge after each shot, allowing for quicker firing. This type of shotgun normally uses exhaust gases from the fired cartridge or an inertia recoil system to eject the spent cartridge and ready a new one. (Read our review of the Beretta A400L semi-automatic)

Read more on shotgun actions.

This article was originally published in The Field Junior in our July issue 2026 as a complimentary supplement. You can subscribe to The Field here for just £5 for the first 3 issues.