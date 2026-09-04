Been invited shooting? Here are the do’s and don’ts.
A shooting etiquette checklist
Do
- Respond to a shooting invitation promptly. As any host will know, waiting for weeks for a guest to answer is unhelpful.
- Ask if you can bring your dog (or your partner)
- Dress appropriately. (Read our guide on what to wear grouse shooting here.)
- Treat quarry with respect
- Follow the shooting safety rules. (Your gun should always be unbroken or in a slip and only pointing at the sky when you are actually shooting.)
- Listen carefully to the shoot briefing
- Shoot within your abilities
- Mark your shot birds
- Count the number of birds you have shot on a drive (but don’t boast about it)
- Collect your empty cartridges when leaving the peg
- Talk to others during elevenses and the shoot lunch. Ask about the shoot and the local area.
- Have a tip to hand for the end of the day to give to the keeper for the staff. As a guide it’s generally felt that a £40 to £50 tip is given for the first 100 birds and £10 per 50 birds thereafter. (Grouse shooting is a little different and you should start with a £50 tip whatever the number of birds.)
- Thank the beaters and pickers-up at the end of the day
- Take a brace of game home
- Write a thank-you letter
Don’t
- Turn up without a tie
- Wear a funny hat
- Wear dirty boots and shoes from your last outing
- Roll your own cigarettes on the peg
- Vape on the peg
- Smoke on the peg
- Not reply to a shooting invitation and then turn up.
- Don’t be late to a shoot day
- Shoot birds that are too low or too close
- Poach your neighbours’ birds
- Boast about how good a shot you are, how much money you are making, what you drive …
- Shoot ground game
- Take a phone call, text or use your mobile during the drive.
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Main image: Mark Beedie