Shooting etiquette: some do’s and don’ts

The Field

Been invited shooting? Here are the do’s and don’ts.

driven shoot day
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A shooting etiquette checklist

Do

  • Respond to a shooting invitation promptly. As any host will know, waiting for weeks for a guest to answer is unhelpful.
  • Ask if you can bring your dog (or your partner)
  • Dress appropriately. (Read our guide on what to wear grouse shooting here.)
  • Treat quarry with respect
  • Follow the shooting safety rules. (Your gun should always be unbroken or in a slip and only pointing at the sky when you are actually shooting.)
  • Listen carefully to the shoot briefing
  • Shoot within your abilities
  • Mark your shot birds
  • Count the number of birds you have shot on a drive (but don’t boast about it)
  • Collect your empty cartridges when leaving the peg
  • Talk to others during elevenses and the shoot lunch. Ask about the shoot and the local area.
  • Have a tip to hand for the end of the day to give to the keeper for the staff. As a guide it’s generally felt that a £40 to £50 tip is given for the first 100 birds and £10 per 50 birds thereafter. (Grouse shooting is a little different and you should start with a £50 tip whatever the number of birds.)
  • Thank the beaters and pickers-up at the end of the day
  • Take a brace of game home
  • Write a thank-you letter

Don’t

  • Turn up without a tie
  • Wear a funny hat
  • Wear dirty boots and shoes from your last outing
  • Roll your own cigarettes on the peg
  • Vape on the peg
  • Smoke on the peg
  • Not reply to a shooting invitation and then turn up.
  • Don’t be late to a shoot day
  • Shoot birds that are too low or too close
  • Poach your neighbours’ birds
  • Boast about how good a shot you are, how much money you are making, what you drive …
  • Shoot ground game
  • Take a phone call, text or use your mobile during the drive.

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Main image: Mark Beedie