Been invited shooting? Here are the do’s and don’ts.

A shooting etiquette checklist

Do

Respond to a shooting invitation promptly. As any host will know, waiting for weeks for a guest to answer is unhelpful.

Ask if you can bring your dog (or your partner)

Dress appropriately. (Read our guide on what to wear grouse shooting here.)

Treat quarry with respect

Follow the shooting safety rules. (Your gun should always be unbroken or in a slip and only pointing at the sky when you are actually shooting.)

Listen carefully to the shoot briefing

Shoot within your abilities

Mark your shot birds

Count the number of birds you have shot on a drive (but don’t boast about it)

Collect your empty cartridges when leaving the peg

Talk to others during elevenses and the shoot lunch. Ask about the shoot and the local area.

Have a tip to hand for the end of the day to give to the keeper for the staff. As a guide it’s generally felt that a £40 to £50 tip is given for the first 100 birds and £10 per 50 birds thereafter. (Grouse shooting is a little different and you should start with a £50 tip whatever the number of birds.)

Thank the beaters and pickers-up at the end of the day

Take a brace of game home

Write a thank-you letter

Don’t

Turn up without a tie

Wear a funny hat

Wear dirty boots and shoes from your last outing

Roll your own cigarettes on the peg

Vape on the peg

Smoke on the peg

Not reply to a shooting invitation and then turn up.

Don’t be late to a shoot day

Shoot birds that are too low or too close

Poach your neighbours’ birds

Boast about how good a shot you are, how much money you are making, what you drive …

Shoot ground game

Take a phone call, text or use your mobile during the drive.

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Main image: Mark Beedie