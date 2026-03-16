This South Asian-inspired dish is known for its incredible aromatics says Philippa Davis. Serves four.

Partridge biryani recipe

A perfect dish for using up freezer stash.

Ingredients

Partridge marinade

100ml plain yoghurt

75ml light game stock

1 clove of garlic, grated

10g ginger, grated

½ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp chilli powder

2 tsp garam masala

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp paprika

8 partridge breasts

Crispy onions

2 medium yellow onions

200ml oil for frying

Saffron milk

50ml milk

Pinch of saffron

Parboiled rice

½ tbsp salt

1 tbsp green cardamom pods, lightly crushed

2 star anise

1 stick cinnamon

3 bay leaves

¼ nutmeg, grated

150g white basmati rice, rinsed well then soaked for 20 minutes

To cook

3 tbsp oil

20g fresh coriander, roughly chopped

20 mint leaves, finely sliced

50g ghee

Partridge marinade

Mix the marinade ingredients together in a bowl, season then add the partridge. Marinade for 4 hours in the fridge.

Crispy onions

Peel and thinly slice the onions, soak in cold water for 20 minutes then drain well. Add the onions to a deep pan with the oil – they should be just submerged. Turn the heat to medium and, stirring often, cook until the onions turn golden. Quickly scoop them out and spread on to a sheet lined with kitchen paper.

Saffron milk

Add the milk and saffron to a small pan. Bring to a simmer then turn off the heat and leave for at least 10 minutes.

Parboiled rice

In a pan bring 3 litres of water and the aromatics to a boil. Add the rice and cook for half the recommended time. Drain and spread out on a tray, keeping in the aromatics. Season.

To cook

Add the oil to a casserole pan on a medium heat. Brown the partridge on each side, stir in the marinade and turn off the heat. Scatter in half of each of the onions, coriander and mint. Add the rice then spoon over the saffron milk and ghee. Seal the top of the pot with a sheet of thick foil and place on the lid. Cook on a medium heat for 5 minutes then turn down to very low for a further 10. 5 Turn off the heat and rest for 10 minutes. The rice should be fluffy and the meat cooked through. Serve with the remaining crispy onions, coriander and mint sprinkled on top and a bowl of yoghurt.

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