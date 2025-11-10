Perfect for a farmhouse shoot lunch. Cook, shred and cool the venison ahead of time, then reheat and transfer into a slow cooker to keep warm on the day. Serves 8.

Slow-cooked venison in barbecue sauce with winter coleslaw

Ingredients

4 tbsp olive oil

1.6kg bone-in venison haunch

2 large red onions, peeled and sliced

4 bay leaves

20g coriander, roughly chopped

2 tbsp dried oregano

2 tbsp smoked paprika

1 heaped tbsp dark-brown sugar

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

250ml dry cider

250ml light game or beef stock

Winter coleslaw

125g red cabbage, finely shredded

125g carrots, peeled and coarsely grated

50g cored apple, thinly sliced into wedges 10g coriander, finely chopped

10g parsley, finely chopped

50g walnuts, roughly chopped

½ tbsp caraway seeds, finely chopped

½ lemon, zest and juice

50g mayonnaise

50g plain yoghurt

To serve

8 rolls or 8 large jacket potatoes (and plenty of paper napkins)

Method

Preheat the oven to 150°C fan/Gas Mark 31½. Heat the oil in a large casserole before seasoning and browning the venison. Remove the meat and then add the onions, bay leaves and coriander to the pot. Season then sauté on a medium heat until just beginning to soften. Stir in the oregano, paprika, sugar, mustard and vinegar, then add the cider and game stock. Bring to a simmer and return the venison to the pot. Cover with a cartouche. Cook in the oven for 3-4 hours or until the meat falls off the bone, stirring halfway through. Leave to cool then shred the meat into the cooking juice. Stir and check the seasoning. Can be eaten hot or cooled, refrigerated then reheated when required.

Winter coleslaw

Place all the ingredients in a bowl, season and mix well. Cover and chill until needed.

To serve

Place the venison hot alongside the winter coleslaw in rolls or on jacket potatoes.