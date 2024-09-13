A hearty recipe that is packed full of flavour. It can be made with pumpkin or one of the numerous varieties of squash that are available. Generously serves six.

Pumpkin is not just for pies. The autumn favourite is versatile, as shown in this recipe for pumpkin, venison and bean chilli. (Read more of The Field’s autumnal recipes here.) Ingredients 1kg wild British venison stewing steak, cut into 2cm cubes

4 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

3 medium yellow onions, peeled and medium diced

4 medium garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

3 level tbsp ground cumin

3 level tbsp ground coriander 3 level tbsp dried oregano

2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes

4 tsp chipotle paste

600g of peeled and deseeded pumpkin or squash, cut into 2cm cubes

2 x 400g tins of kidney beans, drained and lightly rinsed Method In a pan on a medium heat, season and brown the venison in 2 tablespoons of oil. Once the meat is browned, add the remaining oil and the onion, garlic, cumin, coriander and oregano. Stirring often, cook for 15 minutes so the onion starts to soften. Add the tinned tomatoes, then fill each tin with cold water and add to the venison along with the chipotle paste. Bring to a simmer and, stirring occasionally, cook for 2 hours or until the meat is just tender. Stir in the pumpkin and kidney beans and cook for another 40-60 minutes or until the squash is just cooked. Check the seasoning then serve with basmati rice and yogurt or sour cream.