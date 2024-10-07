Leaves are falling, the weather is cooling.

It’s October, when we search out dishes to warm and use the best of seasonal produce. So The Field brings you its 7 best autumn recipes, including favourite suppers for early season game, pumpkins and the best of the season’s bounty. We have a warming broth to put in a flask and devour in the field and the game supper we look forward to most of all – a perfect roast pheasant.

THE TOP 7 BEST AUTUMN RECIPES

1. Serve up two of the season’s biggest stars, venison and pumpkins. Try pumpkin, venison and bean chilli.

2. When the weather turns inclement it is essential to have a flask of soup to hand. Our Lebanese pheasant broth adds a Middle Eastern twist to your game. And there will be enough of the bird left for supper.

3. If you don’t fancy a Middle Eastern soup, how about a Mediterranean supper? Early autumn brings no shortage of partridge or aubergines, so put the two together to feast on the season’s bounty. Partridge stuffed with aubergines, basil and pine nuts adds a delicious Italian twist to your game.

4. Who doesn’t love a pie? Try this recipe for hot pies from Devon. Tom’s Pies’ venison pie recipe has a signature thin and buttery shortcrust pastry and is packed with filling.

5. As soon as the first pheasants are bagged, thoughts turn quickly to a roast. The key to an excellent one is to maintain moisture. Dryness must be avoided at all costs. Read our top tips in our perfect roast pheasant recipe, with white wine and Charlotte potatoes.

6. For pud, whisky will never go amiss at the shoot lunch – so add it to the sweet. Raid the cocktail cabinet to add some zing to our pear, ginger and whisky crepes.

7. Always have a recipe for a pot roast up your sleeve. This one for pot roast partridge uses the best autumn produce and is perfect for the season.