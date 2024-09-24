Philippa Davis honours these fine sporting birds with a recipe perfect for the new season
Pot-roast partridge with apples, crème fraîche, lardons and tarragon
This pot-roast partridge recipe is good natured and leaves you time to get on with other things whilst it is cooking.
Pot-roasting a whole partridge gives you a little more flexibility with timings as, on the bone, the meat doesn’t dry out quite so quickly. This recipe uses lots of herbs, creamy, tangy crème fraîche and some fruity cider, which helps keep it lighter than a normal casserole or stew. Perfect for those warmer September days. Serves two. (Read our list of best partridge recipes here.)
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil
- 2 oven-ready partridges
- 100g smoked lardons
- 4 large shallots, peeled and finely sliced
- 1 medium-sized Braeburn apple, cored and cut into eight
- 20g tarragon
- 10g parsley, finely chopped
- 6 sage leaves, finely chopped
- 100ml dry cider
- 100g crème fraîche
- 100g spinach
Method
- Place a heavy-bottomed, lidded saucepan on a medium heat and put in the oil. Season the partridge and brown on all sides before removing to a plate.
- Reduce the heat, add the lardons and shallots then, stirring often, cook until softened and golden (about 10 minutes).
- Stir in the apple and herbs then return the partridge breast-side down.
- Pour in the cider, bring to a simmer and place the lid on ajar. Cook for 15-20 minutes so the partridge is just cooked then take off the heat. I usually check inside the leg to see that it’s not very bloody or raw looking, although I like the inside of the breasts to be just pink.
- Remove the partridge again, stir in the crème fraîche and spinach, and turn the heat down to low to partly wilt the spinach. Check the seasoning then serve with crusty bread, wild rice or mashed potatoes