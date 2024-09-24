Philippa Davis honours these fine sporting birds with a recipe perfect for the new season

Pot-roast partridge with apples, crème fraîche, lardons and tarragon

This pot-roast partridge recipe is good natured and leaves you time to get on with other things whilst it is cooking.

Pot-roasting a whole partridge gives you a little more flexibility with timings as, on the bone, the meat doesn’t dry out quite so quickly. This recipe uses lots of herbs, creamy, tangy crème fraîche and some fruity cider, which helps keep it lighter than a normal casserole or stew. Perfect for those warmer September days. Serves two. (Read our list of best partridge recipes here.)

Ingredients

2 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

2 oven-ready partridges

100g smoked lardons

4 large shallots, peeled and finely sliced

1 medium-sized Braeburn apple, cored and cut into eight

20g tarragon

10g parsley, finely chopped

6 sage leaves, finely chopped

100ml dry cider

100g crème fraîche

100g spinach

Method