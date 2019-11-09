Philippa Davis' rum and ginger sticky toffee pudding puts a boozy twist on a classic and is guaranteed to be met with delight at a dinner party

No dinner party menu is complete without a pud, rules Philippa Davis. We may not like to admit to enjoying something sweet, but this rum and ginger sticky toffee pudding is simple to make and guaranteed to be met with delight.

For more puddings, try our pear, ginger and whisky crepes – as whisky will never go amiss at the shoot lunch.

RUM AND GINGER STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

Serves 8

Sauce

160g salted butter, plus a little extra for greasing the dish

110g soft light brown sugar

60g dark muscovado sugar

200ml double cream

30ml dark rum

Sponge

175g destoned dates, finely chopped

¾ tsp bicarbonate of soda

250ml boiling water

50ml rum

80g softened butter

80 g golden caster sugar

80g dark muscovado sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

180g self-raising flour

3 tsp ground ginger

80g stem ginger, finely chopped

To serve, whipped cream or custard

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Butter a 24cm x 24cm baking dish.

Place all the sauce ingredients, except the rum, into a pan and slowly bring to a simmer.

Cook for 4 minutes, giving it an occasional careful whisk, then take off heat, add rum and pour a third into the buttered dish.

Place the dish in the fridge so the sauce has time to harden slightly while you make the sponge.

Place the dates in a heatproof bowl and sprinkle over the bicarbonate of soda.

Pour over the boiling water and rum, stir, then leave to soak for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, with an electric whisk, whisk the butter and sugars together for a couple of minutes, turn down the speed and add the eggs then self-raising flour and gingers.

Finally, whisk in the dates along with all their liquid.

Make sure the mix is fully combined then pour into the dish (it will look like a very wet batter).

Bake for 35 minutes (or until a cake skewer comes out clean) then remove from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes.

Pour over the rest of the sauce warm and serve hot with whipped cream or custard.