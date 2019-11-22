Simple to make ahead of your supper party, Philippa Davis' brandy and orange panettone pudding is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser

Pudding should never be skipped on a supper party menu. Philippa Davis’ brandy and orange panettone pudding is simple to make and guaranteed to impress. A delightfully boozy twist on a classic, it can also be made ahead of time so you don’t miss any of the fun. Add it to your repertoire and find yourself making it time and again.

For more boozy puddings perfect for ending a seasonal supper party on a sweet note, try our rum and ginger sticky toffee pudding for an offering guaranteed to have your guests coming back for seconds. Or a splash of whisky will never go amiss. Our pear, ginger and whisky crepes will be well received at a shoot lunch or when you have a house full of guests.

For more super recipes, from what to do with your brace to simple supper menus guaranteed to impress, SUBSCRIBE to The Field for just £19.99 and receive a £5 Marks & Spencer gift card by clicking on THIS link.

BRANDY AND ORANGE PANETTONE PUDDING

Serves 8

20g butter

700g panettone

10 eggs

100g demerara sugar, plus 4 tbsp extra

800ml double cream

300ml milk

3 tsp cinnamon

1 nutmeg, grated

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 oranges, zest only

60ml brandy

To serve

300 ml double cream

Preheat oven to 180°C/ 350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Grease a deep baking dish of about 32cm x 22cm with the butter.

Slice the panettone into 2cm thick slices then into triangles.

Place 1 layer of slices flat on the bottom of the dish to help boost up the height then lay the rest of the triangles almost upright neatly in rows on top.

In a large bowl, lightly beat the eggs with the 100g demerara sugar.

In a saucepan, heat the cream, milk, 2 teaspoons cinnamon and nutmeg until it just comes to a simmer.

Whisk the hot cream into the eggs, then add the orange zest and brandy.

Pour over the sliced panettone and leave to soak for 30 minutes.

Sprinkle over the 4 tablespoons of extra demerara sugar and bake for 30 minutes.

Sprinkle over the teaspoon of cinnamon and serve hot with double cream or vanilla ice-cream.