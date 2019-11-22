Simple to make ahead of your supper party, Philippa Davis' brandy and orange panettone pudding is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser
Pudding should never be skipped on a supper party menu. Philippa Davis’ brandy and orange panettone pudding is simple to make and guaranteed to impress. A delightfully boozy twist on a classic, it can also be made ahead of time so you don’t miss any of the fun. Add it to your repertoire and find yourself making it time and again.
For more boozy puddings perfect for ending a seasonal supper party on a sweet note, try our rum and ginger sticky toffee pudding for an offering guaranteed to have your guests coming back for seconds. Or a splash of whisky will never go amiss. Our pear, ginger and whisky crepes will be well received at a shoot lunch or when you have a house full of guests.
BRANDY AND ORANGE PANETTONE PUDDING
Serves 8
- 20g butter
- 700g panettone
- 10 eggs
- 100g demerara sugar, plus 4 tbsp extra
- 800ml double cream
- 300ml milk
- 3 tsp cinnamon
- 1 nutmeg, grated
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 oranges, zest only
- 60ml brandy
To serve
- 300 ml double cream
Preheat oven to 180°C/ 350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Grease a deep baking dish of about 32cm x 22cm with the butter.
Slice the panettone into 2cm thick slices then into triangles.
Place 1 layer of slices flat on the bottom of the dish to help boost up the height then lay the rest of the triangles almost upright neatly in rows on top.
In a large bowl, lightly beat the eggs with the 100g demerara sugar.
In a saucepan, heat the cream, milk, 2 teaspoons cinnamon and nutmeg until it just comes to a simmer.
Whisk the hot cream into the eggs, then add the orange zest and brandy.
Pour over the sliced panettone and leave to soak for 30 minutes.
Sprinkle over the 4 tablespoons of extra demerara sugar and bake for 30 minutes.
Sprinkle over the teaspoon of cinnamon and serve hot with double cream or vanilla ice-cream.