Few will say no to chocolate cake on a Sunday. Philippa Davis’ pear, chocolate, walnut and sour-cream cake is simple and delicious. Serve as the ultimate post-Sunday Roast pud.

Make your puds decadent and chocolate-y at this time of year. For more inspiration, our fig, chocolate and cognac cake is freezer friendly and ideal to have on hand for unexpected guests. Or our autumnal chocolate, chestnut and brandy mousse would make the perfect seasonal supper party pud.

PEAR, CHOCOLATE, WALNUT AND SOUR-CREAM CAKE

Serves 6

4 pears, peeled but stalk on

1 litre apple juice

1 star anise

2 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp nutmeg grated

Cake batter

125 g butter

20g cocoa powder

125ml water

125g plain flour

3/4 tsp bicarbonate of soda

180g sugar

50g sour cream

1 free-range or organic egg

40g medium ground walnuts

Icing

60ml double cream

1 dsp sugar

25g dark chocolate, chopped

10g chopped walnuts

1lb loaf tin; baking paper

Line the loaf tin with baking paper.

In a small pan, place the pears, apple juice and spices. Bring to a simmer and cook until just soft. Leave to cool.

Slice the very bottom off each pear and gently scoop out the core.

For the cake batter, in a saucepan, melt the butter with the cocoa and water.

Take off the heat and whisk in the flour, bicarbonate of soda, sugar then sour cream, egg and 40g of ground walnuts.

Pour into the cake tin and sit the pears in the batter.

Bake for 1 hour or until a skewer comes out clean.

Leave to cool in the tin.

For the icing, heat the double cream in a small saucepan until it just comes to a simmer.

Take off the heat and leave to cool for 1 minute before whisking in the sugar and dark chocolate.

Place your cake on a serving plate and then drizzle over the icing. Finally, sprinkle over the 10g of chopped walnuts.