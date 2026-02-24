Early spring dinner party ideas for seasonal eating

The trees are in bud and the evenings are getting lighter. Philippa Davis suggests some menus for seasonal eating to celebrate the end of winter.
March is often cold but the sun shines for longer and spring is on its way. So what should you be serving your guests?
Pre-dinner drinks
A rhubarb daiquiri is a gorgeous way to start the evening.
Starters
Try this recipe for partridge, bacon and scallop chowder. March is often cold and this is a good way to use up those birds in the freezer.
Alternatively cook partridge in a terrine with my recipe for partridge, black pudding and sloe gin terrine.
If you’re keen to get started with cooking for a dinner party then this make-ahead pigeon and cranberry terrine fits the bill. Plus which there is a lot of pigeon shooting happening in March.
Looking for something fishy to start off with? Then I suggest my hot smoked trout and watercress tart.
Moving on to main courses
Sweet things
You can’t go wrong with a rhubarb pud at this time of year so here’s a recipe for rhubarb, ginger and fennel strudel.
And finally, a pudding with chocolate. Chocolate steamed duff.
