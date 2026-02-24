Early spring dinner party ideas for seasonal eating

Philippa Davis

The trees are in bud and the evenings are getting lighter. Philippa Davis suggests some menus for seasonal eating to celebrate the end of winter.

Rhubarb cheesecake
March is often cold but the sun shines for longer and spring is on its way. So what should you be serving your guests?

Pre-dinner drinks

rhubarb and rosemary daiquiri

A rhubarb daiquiri is a gorgeous way to start the evening.

Starters

Partridge, bacon and scallop chowder

Partridge, bacon and scallop chowder

Try this recipe for partridge, bacon and scallop chowder. March is often cold and this is a good way to use up those birds in the freezer.

sloe gin terrine

Partridge, due to its flavour and size, can be used in a huge variety of starters.

Alternatively cook partridge in a terrine with my recipe for partridge, black pudding and sloe gin terrine.

pigeon and cranberry terrine

Pigeon and cranberry terrine to make ahead

If you’re keen to get started with cooking for a dinner party then this make-ahead pigeon and cranberry terrine fits the bill. Plus which there is a lot of pigeon shooting happening in March.

hot smoked trout and watercress tart

Hot smoked trout and watercress tart

Looking for something fishy to start off with? Then I suggest my hot smoked trout and watercress tart.

Moving on to main courses

Duck ragu pie with rosemary and rioja

Duck ragu pie with rosemary and rioja

You might like to serve your guests  duck ragu pie with rosemary and rioja.
stalkers pie

Stalkers pie

My recipe for stalkers pie is always a favourite and venison is one of the most nutritious meats available.
whole roast pigeon

Whole roast pigeon with purple sprouting broccoli

You could serve up whole roast pigeon and purple sprouting broccoli. (As previous mentioned, there is plenty of pigeon around in March.) A particularly good dish for Sunday lunch.
rabbit and carrot stew

Rabbit and carrot stew

Rough shooters might like to serve rabbit stew with cider and suet dumplings.
Provencal style venison

Provencal style venison

Sweet things

rhubarb and ricotta cheesecake

Rhubarb and ricotta cheesecake

How about a cheesecake? Rustle up this rhubarb and ricotta cheesecake.
Rhubarb tiramisu

Rhubarb tiramisu

rhubarb ginger and fennel strudel

Rhubarb, ginger and fennel strudel

You can’t go wrong with a rhubarb pud at this time of year so here’s a recipe for rhubarb, ginger and fennel strudel.

chocolate steamed duff

Chocolate steamed duff

And finally, a pudding with chocolate.  Chocolate steamed duff.

