Always a crowd-pleaser

Cheesecake is always a crowd-pleaser and the addition of ricotta to this rhubarb cheesecake gives it a light, creamy texture that goes perfectly with the bright, sharp lemon curd and rhubarb.

Serves 8

You will need a deep 8in springform cake tin

Base

110g stem ginger

100g ginger snaps, finely ground

100g digestives, finely ground

100g salted butter

Topping

250g ricotta cheese

250g cream cheese

80g icing sugar

Zest of 2 lemons

60ml lemon juice

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

250ml double cream

Lemon curd

Poached rhubarb

200g granulated sugar

600g rhubarb, cut into 4cm lengths

Base

Whizz the stem ginger in a food processor until finely chopped, add the ginger snaps and digestives and continue to process until just finely ground. In a saucepan, gently heat the butter until melted and starting to caramelise. Once you can see and smell the lightbrown specks in the butter, pour it into the biscuits and mix. Tip into the cake tin and press down firmly with a potato masher to achieve an even base. Place in the fridge while you make the topping.

Topping

Strain any excess liquid off the ricotta and cream cheese then place in a mixing bowl along with the icing sugar, lemon zest and juice, and vanilla. Whisk until the mix is thickened and fluffy. Slowly whisk in the cream and continue to mix until thick. Spoon over the base, cover and chill for at least 6 hours.

Poached rhubarb

In a wide pan on a low heat add the sugar and rhubarb. Place on a lid and cook for 5-10 minutes or until the rhubarb is just cooked. Take off the heat, remove the lid and leave to cool. Strain the rhubarb through a sieve (save the juice for cordials or cocktails). Keep the rhubarb chilled ready for serving.

To serve rhubarb cheesecake