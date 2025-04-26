Lemon, ginger and ricotta cheesecake with poached rhubarb

Philippa Davis

Always a crowd-pleaser

Cheesecake is always a crowd-pleaser and the addition of ricotta to this rhubarb cheesecake gives it a light, creamy texture that goes perfectly with the bright, sharp lemon curd and rhubarb.

Serves 8

You will need a deep 8in springform cake tin

Base

  • 110g stem ginger
  • 100g ginger snaps, finely ground
  • 100g digestives, finely ground
  • 100g salted butter

Topping

  • 250g ricotta cheese
  • 250g cream cheese
  • 80g icing sugar
  • Zest of 2 lemons
  • 60ml lemon juice
  • 2 tsp vanilla bean paste
  • 250ml double cream
  • Lemon curd

Poached rhubarb

  • 200g granulated sugar
  • 600g rhubarb, cut into 4cm lengths

Base

  1. Whizz the stem ginger in a food processor until finely chopped, add the ginger snaps and digestives and continue to process until just finely ground.
  2. In a saucepan, gently heat the butter until melted and starting to caramelise.
  3. Once you can see and smell the lightbrown specks in the butter, pour it into the biscuits and mix. Tip into the cake tin and press down firmly with a potato masher to achieve an even base. Place in the fridge while you make the topping.

Topping

  1. Strain any excess liquid off the ricotta and cream cheese then place in a mixing bowl along with the icing sugar, lemon zest and juice, and vanilla. Whisk until the mix is thickened and fluffy.
  2. Slowly whisk in the cream and continue to mix until thick.
  3. Spoon over the base, cover and chill for at least 6 hours.

Poached rhubarb

  1. In a wide pan on a low heat add the sugar and rhubarb. Place on a lid and cook for 5-10 minutes or until the rhubarb is just cooked. Take off the heat, remove the lid and leave to cool.
  2. Strain the rhubarb through a sieve (save the juice for cordials or cocktails). Keep the rhubarb chilled ready for serving.

To serve rhubarb cheesecake

  1. Remove the rhubarb cheesecake from the tin and place on your serving plate.
  2. Spread the lemon curd over the top then finally spoon on the strained rhubarb before cutting into slices and serving.