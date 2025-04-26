Always a crowd-pleaser
Cheesecake is always a crowd-pleaser and the addition of ricotta to this rhubarb cheesecake gives it a light, creamy texture that goes perfectly with the bright, sharp lemon curd and rhubarb.
Serves 8
You will need a deep 8in springform cake tin
Base
- 110g stem ginger
- 100g ginger snaps, finely ground
- 100g digestives, finely ground
- 100g salted butter
Topping
- 250g ricotta cheese
- 250g cream cheese
- 80g icing sugar
- Zest of 2 lemons
- 60ml lemon juice
- 2 tsp vanilla bean paste
- 250ml double cream
- Lemon curd
Poached rhubarb
- 200g granulated sugar
- 600g rhubarb, cut into 4cm lengths
Base
- Whizz the stem ginger in a food processor until finely chopped, add the ginger snaps and digestives and continue to process until just finely ground.
- In a saucepan, gently heat the butter until melted and starting to caramelise.
- Once you can see and smell the lightbrown specks in the butter, pour it into the biscuits and mix. Tip into the cake tin and press down firmly with a potato masher to achieve an even base. Place in the fridge while you make the topping.
Topping
- Strain any excess liquid off the ricotta and cream cheese then place in a mixing bowl along with the icing sugar, lemon zest and juice, and vanilla. Whisk until the mix is thickened and fluffy.
- Slowly whisk in the cream and continue to mix until thick.
- Spoon over the base, cover and chill for at least 6 hours.
Poached rhubarb
- In a wide pan on a low heat add the sugar and rhubarb. Place on a lid and cook for 5-10 minutes or until the rhubarb is just cooked. Take off the heat, remove the lid and leave to cool.
- Strain the rhubarb through a sieve (save the juice for cordials or cocktails). Keep the rhubarb chilled ready for serving.
To serve rhubarb cheesecake
- Remove the rhubarb cheesecake from the tin and place on your serving plate.
- Spread the lemon curd over the top then finally spoon on the strained rhubarb before cutting into slices and serving.