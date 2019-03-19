Make use of spring's pink stems with Philippa Davis' rhubarb, ginger and fennel strudel

Pink stems are just one of the signs that spring is on its way. You can’t go wrong with a rhubarb pud at this time of year. Philippa Davis’ rhubarb, ginger and fennel strudel is ideal for a spring supper party.

RHUBARB, GINGER AND FENNEL STRUDEL

Rhubarb is a vegetable and is in the same family as sorrel. The aromatic flavour of the fennel seed works really well with the tartness of the rhubarb and adds a herbaceous sweetness.

Serves 8

Filling

350g rhubarb, cut into 2cm pieces

2 apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

2 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp lightly crushed fennel seeds

100g demerara

60g breadcrumbs

30g ground almonds

1 tbsp cornflour

Casing

80g melted butter

4-5tsp demerara sugar

5 sheets filo pastry

1 tsp ground fennel seeds

Icing sugar to serve

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

In a bowl, toss together the filling ingredients.

Line a flat baking sheet with non-stick paper.

Brush one sheet of pastry with melted butter and sprinkle with a tablespoon of sugar.

Lay the next pastry sheet on top and brush with more butter and a sprinkle more sugar. Repeat until you have used up all the filo.

Form a log of the filling along one of the long edges, leaving a gap of about 4cm from both short ends.

Tuck the two short ends just over the filling then roll the strudel up, resting it seam side down on the baking tray.

Brush with melted butter and sprinkle the top with a little demerara sugar and the crushed fennel seeds.

Bake for 45 minutes on the middle shelf of the oven.

Leave for 10 minutes before dusting with icing sugar.

Serve warm or room temperature in slices.