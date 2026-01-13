Philippa Davis turns Stateside for culinary inspiration, giving a classic American dish a suitably British – and sporting – twist. Serves 8.

Originating from the coastal regions of France and England, chowder is now a staple on most traditional menus across New England. My recipe is made with a flavourful partridge stock, soft potatoes and lashings of cream topped with crispy bacon and luscious, buttery scallops.

Partridge, scallop and bacon chowder

Partridge stock

3 whole partridges, oven-ready

2 litres water

Chowder

50g butter

2 tbsp cold-pressed oil (rapeseed or olive)

120g smoked streaky bacon, finely chopped

2 medium yellow onions, peeled and finely diced

4 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

4 sticks celery, finely diced

4 tbsp plain flour

600g peeled waxy potatoes, medium to small dice

1.6 litres partridge stock

400ml double cream

2 heaped tbsp chives, finely chopped

Scallop

2 tbsp oil

60g smoked streaky bacon, finely chopped

16 scallops

2 tbsp butter

To serve

1 tbsp chives, finely chopped

Partridge stock

Place the partridges and water in a slow cooker, turn to high and cook for 12 hours. Strain off the liquid to use in the chowder. Tip: Remove the breast meat once cooked (after about 4 hours) to use in another dish, such as a curry or pie, later on. Then return the remaining carcass to the slow cooker for the rest of the cooking time.

Chowder

In a saucepan on a medium heat add the butter, oil, bacon, onion, garlic and celery. Season and stir often. Cook for 15 minutes or until the vegetables begin to soften. Mix in the flour then the potatoes. Season again before gradually stirring in the stock. Bring to a simmer and, stirring often, cook until the potatoes are just done (about 20 minutes). Take off the heat then stir in the cream and chives. Check the seasoning and keep warm.

Scallops

In a frying pan on a medium heat add the oil and bacon. Fry for a few minutes so the bacon crisps up then push to one side. Turn up the heat, season the scallops and fry on both sides for a minute or so – you want them golden and only just cooked through. Take off the heat and add the butter. Leave to rest for a minute then pour any pan juices into the chowder. Roughly chop the scallops and mix back with the fried bacon.

To serve

Ladle the hot chowder into warm bowls and top with the fried scallop and bacon before sprinkling with chives.

