Hands down, this is one of the prettiest and most delicious spring cocktails to drink says Philippa Davis

I love how the tart, fruity flavours of the rhubarb balance the bright acidity of lime and warming kick of rum. The rhubarb syrup makes enough for about six cocktails but I’ve given the recipe for one serving as it’s easier to scale as you wish.

Rhubarb and rosemary daiquiri

Serves 1

Rhubarb and rosemary syrup

200g granulated

sugar

sugar 600g pink rhubarb, cut into 4cm-long pieces

2 small sprigs of rosemary

Daiquiri

50ml white rum

50ml rhubarb and rosemary syrup

25ml lime juice

Slice of lime to garnish

Rhubarb and rosemary syrup

Place the sugar, rhubarb and rosemary in a wide pan on a low to medium heat. Cover with a lid and cook for 5 to 10 minutes or until the fruit is just soft, giving the pan the occasional shimmy. You shouldn’t need to add any water but if the

rhubarb is slow to release its juices you can add a small splash. Once cooked, remove from the heat, take off the lid and allow to cool. Discard the rosemary and strain the juice through a sieve into a jug. The fruit can be saved

and used for breakfasts or desserts.

Daiquiri

Fill a cocktail shaker half with ice and pour over the rum, rhubarb and rosemary syrup, and lime juice. Place on the lid and

give it a few shakes. Strain into a chilled glass, garnish with lime and serve. If taking on a picnic I shake the daiquiri over ice then strain into a chilled vacuum flask.

