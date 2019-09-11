With partridge now filling the larder, try Philippa Davis' partridge, black pudding and sloe gin terrine - an impressive starter for your next supper party

Due to its size and flavour, partridge is one of the easiest game meats to use. Philippa Davis’ partridge, black pudding and sloe gin terrine makes an excellent starter, best served with thick toasted sourdough.

For more partridge recipe inspiration, from goujons for the smalls to the perfect roast, add The Field’s 10 best partridge recipes to your repertoire.

PARTRIDGE, BLACK PUDDING AND SLOE GIN TERRINE

Serves 8

60g breadcrumbs

½ nutmeg, grated

8 crushed juniper berries

6 tbsp sloe gin

3 tbsp finely chopped parsley

300g sausage meat

2 tbsp butter

3 tbsp olive oil

150g yellow onion, finely chopped

200g black pudding, cut into 1cm cubes

10 partridge breasts, skinned and cut into 1cm strips

1 tbsp thyme, finely chopped

230g smoked rindless streaky bacon

To serve

Thick toasted sourdough

Cornichons

2lb loaf tin or terrine

Preheat the oven to 160°C/315°F/Gas Mark 5.

Place the breadcrumbs, nutmeg, juniper, 3 tablespoons of sloe gin, parsley and sausage meat in a bowl.

In a frying pan on a medium heat, sauté the onions with 2 tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil until soft and sweet but not coloured (about 10 minutes) then add to the breadcrumbs.

In the same pan on a high heat add 1 tablespoon olive oil, fry the black pudding until it goes a little crispy, then add to the bowl. It doesn’t have to be cooked through.

Return the pan to a high heat, add the final tablespoon of olive oil and fry the partridge with the thyme until it browns. Again, it doesn’t need to be cooked through. Once coloured add the rest of the sloe gin, cook for 15 seconds then add to the bowl.

Season the mix with a little salt and pepper and mix.

Lightly oil your terrine dish and line with cling film, letting extra hang over the sides.

Using the back of knife flatten each rasher of bacon then use them to line the tin neatly, allowing them to just overlap and the ends hang over the sides.

Press the partridge mix into the tin firmly and fold over the loose ends of bacon.

Fold over any overhanging cling film and place a folded piece of foil on top.

Tightly cover with a double layer of foil (place on the lid if it has one).

Place in a deep roasting tin and pour enough hot water in to come halfway up the side.

Bake for 1 hour 30 minutes.

Remove from the water and allow to cool.

Weigh the cooked terrine down (another dish with a tin of beans or tomatoes in it works well) and chill overnight.

To serve, remove terrine from the dish and take off the cling film.

Cut into 2cm slices and serve with toast and cornichons.