"A southern French-inspired casserole that I like to serve with crusty baguettes" says Philippa Davis. Serves 8

Provencal-style slow-cooked venison Ingredients 1kg venison haunch, diced

4 tbsp oil

2 large red onions, chopped into 2cm dice

3 large carrots, sliced into 2cm-thick discs

3 sticks celery, chopped into 3cm length pieces

6 garlic cloves, peeled

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp dried rosemary

1 tbsp thyme

4 bay leaves

2 x 400g chopped tinned tomatoes

400ml red wine

200ml water

150g pitted black olives

15g parsley, chopped

2-3 baguettes Method Preheat the oven to 150°C fan/Gas Mark 31/2. In an ovenproof pot season and brown the venison in 2 tablespoons of oil then remove. Add the rest of the oil to the pan along with the onions, carrots, celery, garlic and herbs. Sauté until just beginning to soften. Pour in the tomatoes, red wine and water then return the venison to the pot. Bring to a simmer, and cover with a cartouche and lid. Cook in the oven for 3 hours then stir in the olives. Cook for another hour or until the venison is tender. To serve When ready to eat, sprinkle over the parsley and serve with crusty baguettes.