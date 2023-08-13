Venison fillets with chanterelle, blackberry, heather honey and whisky sauce

This delicious rich, earthy dish is sure to please and is ideal for an autumn supper

This rich earthy sauce is delicious with the herbaceous, complex flavour of venison or, if you are lucky enough to get some, grouse. I prefer to use a non-smoky whisky for this dish.

VENISON FILLET WITH CHANTERELLE, BLACKBERRY, HEATHER HONEY AND WHISKY SAUCE

Ingredients

Serves 4

Venison fillets

4 x 180g venison fillets

2 tbsp olive oil

Chanterelle, blackberry, heather honey and whisky sauce

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

250g chanterelles, cleaned and large ones roughly torn

2 tsp plain flour

4 tbsp whisky

400ml light game stock

4 tbsp double cream

2 tsp heather honey

100g blackberries (if shopbought, cut them in half)

METHOD

Chanterelle, blackberry, heather honey and whisky sauce

Melt the butter with the oil in a frying pan on a medium heat then add the mushrooms and season.

Cook for a few minutes so the mushrooms start to soften then sprinkle over the flour.

Pour in the whisky and cook for 1 minute then stir in the game stock. Season again, bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the double cream, bring back to a simmer then turn off the heat.

Stir in the honey and scatter over the blackberries.

Venison fillets

Season the steaks and rub with 1 tablespoon of oil.

Place a clean frying pan on a high heat, add the other tablespoon of oil then cook the steaks on both sides for a couple of minutes or to your liking.

Remove the steaks from the pan and rest for 1 minute.

Tip the sauce into the venison pan to warm and incorporate any extra cooking flavour.

To serve

Serve the hot venison steaks with the warm chanterelle, blackberry, heather honey and whisky sauce spooned over. Delicious with roast potatoes and braised greens.