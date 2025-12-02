This terrine serves as a fabulous make-ahead starter or lunch and is a great addition to the fridge for unexpected guests or decadent snacking writes Philippa Davis. Serves 8.

Recipe for pigeon and cranberry terrine with cointreau and hazelnuts

Ingredients

80g dried cranberries

50ml Cointreau

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

300g shallots, peeled and finely sliced

8 pigeon breasts, skin off and cut into 1cm-thick strips

80g hazelnuts, roughly chopped

60g fresh white breadcrumbs

15g parsley, finely chopped

4 sage leaves, finely sliced

1 tsp thyme, finely chopped

1 tsp rosemary, finely chopped

½ nutmeg, finely grated

450g sausage meat

230g smoked streaky bacon

You will need a 2lb/900g loaf tin

Method

Bring the cranberries and Cointreau to a simmer in a small pan. Turn off the heat. In a frying pan on a medium heat add the butter, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the shallots. Season and, stirring often, cook until softened and sweet. Transfer to a large bowl. Return the pan to a high heat, pour in the remaining oil then season and brown the pigeon strips. Stir into the shallots along with the cranberries, hazelnuts, breadcrumbs, parsley, sage leaves, thyme, rosemary, nutmeg, sausage meat and some seasoning.

To assemble

Lightly oil your loaf tin and line with cling film, allowing some overhang. Next line the tin with the strips of bacon, flattening out each piece with a knife and again allowing for overhang. Press in the terrine mix and fold over the excess bacon then the cling film. Place a folded piece of foil on top then seal with a double layer of foil. Place in a deep roasting dish filled with enough just-boiled water to come halfway up the side. Bake for between 1 hour 10 minutes and 1 hour 30 minutes or until the centre of the terrine reaches 65°C. Remove from the roasting dish and allow to cool. Weigh the terrine down (I use another tin and weights) and chill overnight in the fridge.

To serve

Turn out the terrine and serve in thick slices with toasted sourdough and apple chutney or cornichons.

