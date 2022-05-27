Whole Roast Pigeon and Purple Sprouting Broccoli

Try this delicious roast pigeon recipe from Philippa Davis to give your Sunday lunch a twist

If you have a freezer full of pigeon and you need to offload and make some room, try this roast recipe to impress guests and satisfy anyone’s hunger.

WHOLE ROAST PIGEON AMD PURPLE SPROUTING BROCCOLI WITH SMASHED WHITE BEANS

Serves 2

I think the sight of a whole bird on my plate is rather glorious; however, if you are introducing pigeon to someone new, I suggest once the bird is cooked and rested, you carve off the breasts and legs to serve.

INGREDIENTS

Roasted purple sprouting broccoli

200g purple sprouting broccoli

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

White beans

1 x 400g tin cannellini beans

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 medium garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

Pinch of dried red chilli

1 tsp thyme, finely chopped

40g strong cheddar, grated

Pigeon

2 whole oven-ready pigeons

2 sprigs thyme

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp vermouth

2 tbsp butter

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

METHOD

Broccoli

Preheat the oven to 180C fan.

Season and toss the broccoli in the olive oil.

Lay flat on a baking tray and roast for 15 to 20 minutes until tender but starting to crisp on the outside.

White beans

Drain and rinse the beans.

Add the oil and garlic to a pan, then cook on a low heat until the garlic starts to turn golden.

Add the chilli and thyme, cook for a few seconds, then add the beans, 50ml of just-boiled water and season.

Stirring often, cook the beans for 10 minutes.

Take off the heat, lightly crush with a potato masher and stir in the cheese. Check the seasoning and keep warm.

Pigeon

Season the pigeons and pop the thyme inside the cavity. Rub with 1 tablespoon of the oil.

In an oven-safe pan on a medium heat, add the rest of the oil.

Brown all sides of the birds. Place breast side down and roast for 10 minutes for pink, 12 minutes for medium.

Remove from the oven, turn the birds breast side up and stir in the vermouth, butter and lemon juice.

Rest for a few minutes.

To serve