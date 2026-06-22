Don't be denied your taste of game in the shooting off-season. The top 7 best summer game recipes are perfect for picnics, BBQs and alfresco dining

The top 7 best summer game recipes bring together The Field’s favourite seasonal suppers. If you think that game can only be enjoyed on a cold winter’s night by the Aga, then think again. These gamey recipes are best barbecued or packed in a picnic hamper. And the top 7 best summer game recipes will empty your freezer just in time for the start of the shooting season. (You’ll find our picnic recipes here.)

Tips for game on the BBQ

Barbecued game is delicious and could there be anything more perfect than creating a fire and cooking your quarry on it? Game is less forgiving than other meats but with the right cut, preparation and technique it will not fail to impress. Philippa Davis offers her advice on how to “up your game” on the BBQ, learn how to barbecue game. Or for more summer supper inspiration, read the top 7 best summer recipes.

The top 7 best summer game recipes

Pigeon is an incredibly underrated bird. Unfairly dubbed as ‘squab’ in many restaurants, its rich, dark meat and gamey flavour is delicious. Our pigeon kebabs with hare and rosemary are best barbecued and these woodpigeon sausage rolls are a great, gamey twist on the traditional pork offering. Pack them in the hamper and they will be the talk of the picnic.

Bring a touch of the Mediterranean to your summer supper with our partridge stuffed with aubergine, basil and pine nuts.

Or try our summer venison salad.

Try the perfect venison burger for a cheap and healthy meal that could not be easier to make. Team with some chunky chips and the smalls will love it.

Or if you need to empty the freezer before the season starts, make these pheasant, chorizo and ‘feta’ hand pies for a picnic.

Finally grilled pheasant with British halloumi-style cheese, honey, walnut and chilli salad is a fun and flavourful way to serve game in the summer months.

This article was originally published in 2016 and has been updated.

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