This is a fun, flavourful, summery way to use up your pheasant stash from the freezer. Serves four.

Several British cheesemakers now produce excellent cheeses in the halloumi style, including Yorkshire Dama’s squeaky goat’s cheese and Book & Bucket’s Huxley. The combination of garlicky pheasant, milky squeaky cheese, spicy chilli and sweet honey goes exceptionally well.

Grilled pheasant with British halloumi-style cheese, honey, walnut and chilli salad

Marinade

2 tsp dried oregano or 1 tbsp fresh oregano, finely chopped

1 medium garlic clove, peeled and crushed to a paste with a little salt

1 lemon, zest and juice

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

4 pheasant breasts, fully defrosted and any sinew removed

To cook and serve

2-4 tbsp rapeseed oil

200g British halloumi-style cheese, cut into 8 slices

80g watercress

2 tbsp runny English honey

100g walnuts, roughly chopped

1 red chilli, thinly sliced

20 mint leaves, roughly chopped

Marinade

Mix the oregano, garlic, lemon zest and juice, oil and a little seasoning in a shallow dish. Add the pheasant breasts and turn to coat. Leave to marinate for 15 minutes.

To cook and serve

Set a large frying pan over a medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of oil. Lift the pheasant from the marinade and fry for 3 to 4 minutes on each side until golden and just cooked through. Take care not to overcook it or it will dry out. Transfer to a warm plate to rest for 5 minutes. Add a splash of water to the pan to loosen the juices, then pour this over the pheasant. If needed, wipe out the pan. Add a little more oil and fry the cheese for 1 to 2 minutes on each side until golden. To assemble, scatter the watercress over a serving platter. Slice the pheasant and arrange it over the leaves with any resting juices. Add the hot cheese, then spoon over the honey. Finish with the walnuts, chilli and mint. Serve straight away.

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