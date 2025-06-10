The secret to a good salad is variation in texture and colour, something this dish has in spades, says Philippa Davis

Summer venison salad with herbs, broad bean and yoghurt sauce

Serves 4

Ingredients

400g venison fillet

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

2 tbsp fresh marjoram, finely chopped

Broad bean and yoghurt sauce

300g broad beans, blanched and peeled

300g plain yoghurt

1 clove of garlic, peeled and finely grated

½ tbsp lemon juice

Salad

3 radishes, cut into eighths 1

1 medium courgette, sliced into ribbons

120g mixed salad leaves

50g soft herbs, roughly chopped

4 tbsp lemon juice

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method

Season the venison then rub with 1 tablespoon of oil and the marjoram In a pan on a medium-high heat, brown the venison on all sides. Reduce the heat and cook for a few more minutes. Remove to a plate and leave to cool.

Broad bean and yoghurt sauce

Place the ingredients in a food processor with a little seasoning. Blitz until smooth.

Salad

Place the radish, courgette, salad leaves and herbs in a bowl. Season then drizzle over the lemon juice and oil. Toss well.

To assemble

Thinly slice the venison and mix through the salad. Spoon the sauce over the bottom of a serving plate and pile the salad on top.

You’ll find picnic recipes from The Field here.