Summer venison salad with herbs, broad bean and yoghurt sauce

Philippa Davis

The secret to a good salad is variation in texture and colour, something this dish has in spades, says Philippa Davis

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 400g venison fillet
  • 2 tbsp rapeseed oil
  • 2 tbsp fresh marjoram, finely chopped

Broad bean and yoghurt sauce

  • 300g broad beans, blanched and peeled
  • 300g plain yoghurt
  • 1 clove of garlic, peeled and finely grated
  • ½ tbsp lemon juice

Salad

  • 3 radishes, cut into eighths 1
  • 1 medium courgette, sliced into ribbons
  • 120g mixed salad leaves
  • 50g soft herbs, roughly chopped
  • 4 tbsp lemon juice
  • 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method

  1. Season the venison then rub with 1 tablespoon of oil and the marjoram
  2. In a pan on a medium-high heat, brown the venison on all sides. Reduce the heat and cook for a few more minutes.
  3. Remove to a plate and leave to cool.

Broad bean and yoghurt sauce

Place the ingredients in a food processor with a little seasoning. Blitz until smooth.

Salad

Place the radish, courgette, salad leaves and herbs in a bowl. Season then drizzle over the lemon juice and oil. Toss well.

To assemble

Thinly slice the venison and mix through the salad. Spoon the sauce over the bottom of a serving plate and pile the salad on top.

