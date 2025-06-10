The secret to a good salad is variation in texture and colour, something this dish has in spades, says Philippa Davis
Summer venison salad with herbs, broad bean and yoghurt sauce
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 400g venison fillet
- 2 tbsp rapeseed oil
- 2 tbsp fresh marjoram, finely chopped
Broad bean and yoghurt sauce
- 300g broad beans, blanched and peeled
- 300g plain yoghurt
- 1 clove of garlic, peeled and finely grated
- ½ tbsp lemon juice
Salad
- 3 radishes, cut into eighths 1
- 1 medium courgette, sliced into ribbons
- 120g mixed salad leaves
- 50g soft herbs, roughly chopped
- 4 tbsp lemon juice
- 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Method
- Season the venison then rub with 1 tablespoon of oil and the marjoram
- In a pan on a medium-high heat, brown the venison on all sides. Reduce the heat and cook for a few more minutes.
- Remove to a plate and leave to cool.
Broad bean and yoghurt sauce
Place the ingredients in a food processor with a little seasoning. Blitz until smooth.
Salad
Place the radish, courgette, salad leaves and herbs in a bowl. Season then drizzle over the lemon juice and oil. Toss well.
To assemble
Thinly slice the venison and mix through the salad. Spoon the sauce over the bottom of a serving plate and pile the salad on top.
