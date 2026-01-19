Getting through long dark days is easier when the company is good. Philippa Davis has put together a menu for a January lunch or dinner party using the best seasonal produce, with a focus on game.

A January dinner party with a gamey twist.

To begin. This warm partridge salad with crispy Parma ham by Philippa Davis has a surprise kick. The secret splash of vodka is guaranteed to get everyone in the spirit of things at a supper party. Philippa says: “This pretty starter will certainly kickstart your dinner. Don’t be tempted to overdo the vodka or the dish will taste harsh. If you don’t have vodka, gin or tequila also work well.”

Alternatively you could start things off with a little smoked trout. Philippa says: “This recipe is inspired by ceviche, a Latin American dish that usually involves briefly ‘cooking’ fish in lime juice … I like to have a few alternative ways to serve smoked trout, this is a recipe I use time and again.”

Moving on …

This pot-roast partridge recipe is good natured and leaves you time to get on with other things whilst it is cooking.

Slow cooking

If you’re a fan of slow cooking (and venison) then bring a bit of southern sun to the winter with Philippa’s recipe for Provencal-style slow-cooked venison. “A southern French-inspired casserole that I like to serve with crusty baguettes” says Philippa.

Thai curry

Warm things up a little more with this pheasant massaman recipe for a winter night. A mildly spicy, fragrant Thai curry with influences from Persia, the Indian subcontinent and the Malay Archipelago.

And for pudding?

Winter evenings equal comfort food and this rum and ginger toffee pudding is a real crowd pleaser.

Or something lighter. With a touch of gin?

Alternatively you could serve something a little lighter. Try Philippa’s apple and gin sorbet which you can make up to a week in advance.

