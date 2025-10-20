This recipe is a mildly spicy, fragrant Thai curry with influences from Persia, the Indian subcontinent and the Malay Archipelago. It can be made a day or so in advance and is perfect for feeding a crowd. I like to serve mine with jasmine rice and a side of sautéed greens. Like any recipe that uses pheasant breasts it is important not to rapidly boil the dish or overcook once the meat is in lest you risk making it dry and tough. Serves 6.

Pheasant massaman curry Curry paste 1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp coriander seeds

5 cloves

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp ground cardamom seeds

½ tsp chilli flakes

150g peeled shallots, roughly chopped

4 cloves of garlic, peeled

1 stick of lemongrass, peeled and roughly chopped

20g peeled galangal or ginger, roughly chopped Curry 2 tbsp olive oil

6 pheasant breasts, skinned and cut into large bite-sized pieces

2x 400ml tins of coconut milk

2 star anise

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 stick of lemongrass, peeled

700g peeled waxy potatoes, chopped into large bite-sized pieces

100g roasted unsalted peanuts

30g fresh coriander

Curry paste In a dry, hot saucepan lightly toast the cumin, coriander and cloves. Remove and cool, then grind with the cinnamon, cardamom and chilli flakes. Scorch the shallots, garlic, the chopped lemongrass and ginger in the same pan so they get a little colour. Remove and, using a food processor, whizz to a paste with 100ml of cold water and the ground spices. Curry Place the pan back on a medium-high heat, add the oil then in batches fry the pheasant pieces until browned but not cooked through. Remove and leave to one side. Turn the heat to medium and cook the curry paste for a couple of minutes. Then add the coconut milk, star anise, fish sauce, brown sugar, the whole lemongrass stick and 400ml of cold water. Bring to a simmer, check the seasoning then add the potatoes. Stirring often, cook until the potatoes are just soft before adding the browned pheasant and peanuts. Cook for about 5 minutes or until the meat is cooked through. Stir in the coriander and serve