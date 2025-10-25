Even when the guests have been served an absolute feast, for many the idea of skipping pudding is unthinkable. A light and refreshing seasonal fruit sorbet with a palate-cleansing shot of chilled gin on the side is always welcome and can be made up to a week in advance, writes Philippa Davis. Serves 6

Apple and gin sorbet Ingredients 2 or 3 limes, zest and juice

100g (approx) caster sugar

100ml water

750ml apple juice

150ml chilled gin, Method Add the zest of 2 limes, 100g of caster sugar and the water to a small saucepan. Place on a medium heat and, stirring often, cook until dissolved. Pour the apple juice into a 2-litre freezerfriendly, lidded container. Stir in the sugar mix, the juice of 2 limes and the gin. Check the balance, adding more lime or sugar as needed (remembering that both these elements will be muted a little once frozen). Place in the freezer for about 6 hours or until almost frozen. Take out and cut into cubes then whizz until smooth in a food processor. Freeze fully overnight. To serve Place your sorbet serving bowls, shot glasses and gin in the freezer and allow to chill for 1 hour. When ready, scoop balls of sorbet into your frozen glasses and serve with the shots of gin on the side. I like to sip mine while I eat the sorbet but I know some prefer to pour theirs over or down it in one after a toast to the chef.