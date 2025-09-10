"A recipe I use time and time again" says Philippa Davis. Serves 6.

When entertaining over a couple of days it is a good idea to keep some of your feast relatively light. This recipe is inspired by ceviche, a Latin American dish that usually involves briefly ‘cooking’ fish in lime juice. As it is sometimes a challenge to get fish that’s safe to eat raw, and I like to have a few alternative ways to serve smoked trout, this is a recipe I use time and again.

Smoked trout with lime, coriander, chilli and grapefruit

Ingredients

100g shallots, peeled and finely sliced

12 tbsp lime juice

3 grapefruits

360g smoked trout, roughly sliced into 1cm squares

40g whole coriander leaves

200g tomatoes, diced into 1cm cubes

1-2 green chillis, deseeded and finely diced

To serve 120g tortilla chips

Place the shallots in a small mixing bowl, season with salt and stir in half the lime juice. Leave to one side for at least 5 minutes then drain off the juice. Remove the skin of the grapefruits using a sharp knife, being careful to take off the pith as well. Slice out the segments, leaving the membrane of each behind, then chop each segment into 2cm chunks. Place in a large mixing bowl. Add the smoked trout, coriander leaves, tomatoes, green chilli to taste, the rest of the lime juice and the drained shallots. Mix well. Check the seasoning and spice level.

To serve

Serve straight away, piled on to plates with a handful of tortilla chips.