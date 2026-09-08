I am a huge fan of pies, especially at this time of year, but appreciate they can sometimes feel like a bit of a faff to make.



This recipe, however, is simple, relatively quick to do and still utterly delicious. Serves six.

Simple pheasant, leek and cider pie Ingredients Base 320g ready-rolled shortcrust pastry Filling 4 pheasant breasts, sinew removed and cut into large bitesized pieces

2 tbsp olive oil

400g leeks, washed and trimmed

2 tbsp butter

2 large cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

3 tbsp plain flour

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

400ml dry or medium dry cider

200ml double cream Top 320g all-butter ready rolled puff pastry

1 egg, lightly beaten Method Base Line a deep pie dish with the shortcrust pastry and chill. I used a 20cm diameter by 7cm deep round tin. Filling In a pan on a medium to high heat season and brown the pheasant in the oil, then remove to a plate. You do not want to overcrowd the pan, so do this in batches if needed. The meat should not be cooked through at this stage. Slice the leeks into quarters lengthways, then chop roughly into 2cm pieces. In the same pan as you cooked the pheasant add the butter, chopped leeks and garlic. Season and, stirring often, cook on a low to medium heat until softened. Sprinkle the flour over the leeks, mix in the mustard, then, continually stirring, pour in the cider, followed by the cream. 5 Bring to a simmer, turn off the heat and stir in the browned pheasant. Allow to cool. Top Pour the filling into the lined pie dish and top with the puff pastry. Prick the top, or use a pie bird, to help the steam escape and the puff pastry rise. Egg wash the top. The pie can now be cooked or lightly covered and chilled in the fridge for up to two days. To cook Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove to the oven and bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until the top is golden and the centre is piping hot. Our monthly The Field to Fork newsletter brings together the best of The Field’s food and drink writing. Sign up here.