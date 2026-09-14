A whole partridge is not only a magnificent sight but also makes a perfect portion size for one. This recipe has plenty of delightful, punchy Mediterranean flavours that celebrate the last of the summer ingredients. Serves 2.

Pot-roast Mediterranean partridge with aubergine, olives, tomato, basil and feta

Ingredients

2 whole partridges, oven-ready

6 tbsp olive oil

1 medium aubergine

2 red onions, peeled and thinly sliced

2 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped

8 large basil leaves, finely sliced, plus a little extra for serving

2 tbsp dill, finely chopped, plus a little extra for serving

A pinch of red chilli flakes

200g whole cherry tomatoes

200ml dry white wine

100g destoned black olives

90g feta

Method

In a casserole pot on a medium heat, season and take your time browning the partridges on all sides in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Remove to a plate. Wash and trim the aubergine, peel the skin in thick strips then slice lengthways and cut into large bite-sized pieces. Add the other 4 tablespoons of olive oil to the pot, then add the aubergine, red onions, rosemary, basil, dill and red chilli flakes, stirring often. Cook until the vegetables are slightly softened and lightly coloured. Add the cherry tomatoes and wine, then season. Bring to a simmer and half cover with a lid. Cook for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through or until the aubergine is just soft. Add the browned partridges back in breast-side down along with the black olives. Cook for 15 minutes with the lid half on, then take off the heat and leave to rest for 10 minutes. Check the partridges are cooked to your liking by looking in the inner part of the leg. I like mine slightly pink. Scatter over the feta, extra basil and dill. Serve hot. I love this dish with mashed or roast potato or just some really good crusty bread.

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