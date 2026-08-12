This recipe is inspired by a dish created by Italian immigrants in the north-eastern US in the early 20th century. Although traditionally paired with spaghetti, it is

also delicious served with roast rosemary potatoes and braised spinach. Serves two.

Partridge parmesan Ingredients Partridge 2 tbsp plain flour

1 egg, lightly beaten

50g panko breadcrumbs

20g grated parmesan

4 partridge breasts, skin off, sinew removed and butterflied out flat

Oil for shallow frying Tomato sauce 1 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and sliced

A pinch of dried chilli

1 tbsp basil leaves, finely chopped

400g tinned chopped tomatoes

1 ball mozzarella To serve 8 basil leaves, finely sliced Method Partridge Place the flour and egg in separate shallow bowls. Place the breadcrumbs and parmesan in another bowl and mix. Dip the breasts in the flour, then egg, then parmesan and breadcrumbs and lay flat on a tray. Chill in the fridge. Tomato sauce 1 In a pan on a low heat, add the oil and garlic. When it starts to turn golden, add the chilli and basil. Cook for 15 seconds, then add the tin of tomatoes. Season, bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Preheat the grill to high. Fry the breaded breasts in a shallow pan of oil on a medium heat until golden on both sides. Lay on a flat metal tray. Spoon 1 heaped tablespoon of hot tomato sauce over each breast. The leftovers can be kept and used as a pasta sauce. Tear over the mozzarella then grill until the cheese melts and goes golden. Serve with the finely sliced basil on top.