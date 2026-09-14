This recipe for partridge and courgette salad makes an elegant starter that has plenty of flavour. It is a wonderful way to showcase the tender first partridges of the season. Serves 2 as a starter.

Ingredients

Partridge dressing

4 anchovy fillets, finely chopped

1/2 tbsp lemon juice and zest

1 small clove of garlic, peeled and crushed with a little salt

3 tbsp mayonnaise

40g hard goat’s cheese, finely grated

Partridge marinade

1/2 lemon, zest and juice

1 small clove of garlic, peeled and crushed with a little salt

A pinch of dried chilli

2 tbsp olive oil

4 skinless partridge breasts

Courgette salad

10g basil leaves

1 small garlic clove, peeled and crushed with a little salt

1/2 lemon, zest and juice

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large courgette, washed and trimmed (about 200g)

To cook

2 tbsp olive oil

To serve

10g hard goat’s cheese, finely grated

Method

Partridge dressing

Mix everything in a small bowl with a little pepper.

Partridge marinade

Mix the marinade ingredients then toss through the partridge breasts. Leave for 10 minutes.

To cook

Place a frying pan on a medium to high heat. Add the olive oil, then the breasts and all the marinade. Cook on both sides for a minute or two until browned but still pink on the inside. Remove, rest for a minute then slice each breast into three. Toss through the dressing.

Courgette salad

Blitz together the basil, garlic, lemon zest and juice and extra virgin olive oil to form a dressing. Using a peeler, peel the courgette into thin strips and place in a mixing bowl. Pour over the dressing and toss.

To assemble

Divide the partridge between two serving plates and top with the dressed courgettes. Finally scatter over the grated goat’s cheese.

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