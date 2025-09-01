Choosing the right sporting jacket is a big decision. The Field is on hand with its guide to the best shooting coats

Choosing the best shooting coat is an important decision for any sportsman but The Field is here to help. However, before plunging into our look at shooting coats, be sure to check out other must-read guides to essential kit, including sporting gilets, hearing protection and gumboots.

The shooting coat

There’s nothing more likely to take the shine off a day’s sport than getting cold, soaked to the skin or even hot under the collar. Protection from the elements is crucial in a coat but there are many other factors to consider. When considering shooting coats, ensure your sporting jacket is comfortable to wear and doesn’t restrict movement, not forgetting making sure it also looks good. (You might like to read: What to wear grouse shooting)

Even the seemingly timeless world of fieldsports has fashions. Take the Norfolk jacket, for instance. In the early part of the last century it was a staple of every country gentleman, including the late Duke of Edinburgh. Such was its practicality and ubiquity that there are even photographs of George Mallory wearing one on his unsuccessful and fatal trip to conquer Everest in 1924. Although it fell out of favour with some for a spell, the Norfolk is now enjoying a revival.

Since the Norfolk jacket’s original heyday, there have been huge advances in the designs and fabrics of shooting coats. The choice – from the very latest technical materials to traditional tweed – can seem baffling. Sporting jackets also vary in price enormously. Whatever your budget or quarry, we’ve got in covered in our guide to the best shooting coats.

A classic

The Check Field Coat (£725) from Cordings is not only a fine example of British craftsmanship but also the perfect blend of tradition and modern innovation. It is coated in Teflon and waterproof, windproof yet breathable. Freedom of movement is ensured through the expert cut, while other features include storm cuffs, silent ‘rattle free’ studs and a retaining flap on the large cartridge pockets.

Best-value shooting coat

Seeland makes excellent value all-round shooting coats that are big on practical features but not on price. The Ladies Woodcock Advanced Jacket (£249.99) is made from stretchy fabric with a tweed-like appearance and is waterproof and windproof. It has adjustable cuffs and waist, plus large, easily accessed cartridge pockets and fleece-lined hand-warmer pockets. Rainy days can go away thanks to a detachable hood.

A reliable all rounder

Whether you’re on the rugby sidelines or the shooting line, Dubarry’s Rosleague jacket (£549) will help you warm and dry. It has spacious tabbed cartridge pockets (big enough for a hip flask) and is made from a sturdy outer shell as well as a waterproof breathable liner.

For the toughest conditions

If you’re looking for a durable shooting coat made from 100% wool but that is water repellent with a waterproof and breathable membrane, consider Alan Paine’s Combrook Field Coat (RRP £484.95). While the Combrook tweed has soft handle and the collar is super-comfortable, windbreaker cuffs, a strip hem and two-way zippers keep the elements out. Technical features include an action pleat, cartridge and hand-warmer pockets and reinforced seams. A ladies’ version is also available.

Best of British shooting coat

Purdey’s classic Technical Tweed Field Coat (£1495) is made from a newly developed technical tweed woven in Scotland. It’s a third lighter than traditionally woven tweed boosting both comfort and resilience. A liner ensures this shooting coat remains waterproof and windproof while being breathable, while a Teflon coating means water simply beads and rolls off. Other features include hand-warmer pockets, easy-access cartridge pockets and a storm cuff.

To shrug off rainy days

The Gale Waterproof Shooting Coat (£495) from Westley Richards proves protection from the elements doesn’t have to come at a cost to style. In addition to its smart silhouette and practical pockets galore, it is made from lightly insulated, membrane-backed Italian fabric, has a detachable hood and sleeves designed to maximum movement when mounting your gun.

Old-school style

The revival of the Norfolk jacket illustrates that a classic styles rarely goes out of fashion for good when it comes to shooting coats. Farlows Norfolk Tweed Shooting Jacket (£750) comes in a choice of green herringbone or olive green houndstooth milled in Scotland. This is then coated in a fine layer of Teflon to increase water repellency before being marked, cut and sewn by hand. Not only is the Norfolk’s half-belt feature iconic but it allows the jacket to be adjusted around the waist, taking some of the cartridge load off the shoulders to enable maximum movement. Stormy weather? No bother, just turn up the collar.

A stylish but easy-care coat

The Ptarmigan Tweed Classic Coat from Schoffel (£750) is highly engineered while retaining a classic look that is the part whatever the setting. It is made from British milled tweed with a moisture- and stain-resistant Teflon finish that is easy to keep clean and quick drying.

British tradition at its best

If you want oodles of practical features, traditional styling and a choice of tweeds, look no further that Farlows Litchfield Field Coat (£850). The tweeds, all milled exclusively for Farlows in the Borders, are treated to ensure water runs off. In addition, this coat boasts fleece-lined hand-warmer pockets, a stand-up collar and storm cuffs among a host of details to ensure the weather won’t dampen your enjoyment of your sport.

Best shooting coats for young guns

Walker & Hawkes Children’s Derby Tweed Noah Shooting Jackets (£59.95) are made in Britain from Teflon-treated tweed, ensuring little ones stay dry and toasty on shoot days. Given the scrapes adventurous youngsters can get into, these mini sporting coats are designed to enhance freedom of movement – or growth spurts. Available in two colours with matching caps, gilets and breeks also available.

A shooting classic

Campbell’s of Beauly’s Classic Field Coat (£825) is cut by hand and made in the UK. It is a stylish everyday coat as well as a functional, high-spec item for the field. Features include smart Alacantara trims, deep hand-warming pockets and a breathable drop liner.

The latest from a well-respected maker

The Pro Hunter Shooting GTX Jacket (RRP £589.99)from Harkila is at the heart of this well-respected maker’s range and first-rate shooting coat. Features of this lightweight jacket include a game pocket; adjustable waist and hems; large latch pockets with drain holes and gussets, plus hand-warmer pockets with quick-load strap.

