Anglo Italian Arms have been the official UK distributor for both Ceasar Guerini and Fabarm shotguns since 2005 and in the past 20 years have provided customers with expert advice and in-house servicing from their West Midlands premises.

Fabarm UK

Anglo Italian Arms is the official UK distributor for Fabarm, bringing advanced engineering and proven reliability to the British market.

Whether sporting, hunting or semi-automatic, every Fabarm gun is supported in the UK through our authorised dealer network and service centre. With direct factory backing and technical expertise, we ensure Fabarm owners receive ongoing performance, support and genuine parts whenever needed.

Caesar Guerini UK

As the official UK distributor for Caesar Guerini, Anglo Italian Arms represents one of the world’s most respected names in competition and sporting shotguns. From the Invictus platform to the Summit range, we provide full UK support including authorised servicing, genuine parts, warranty management and a nationwide dealer network. Our factory relationship ensures British shooters receive the same precision, innovation and craftsmanship that defines the brand in Italy.

In recent years The Field has reviewed several of the Fabarm and Ceasar Guerini shotguns.

As seen in The Field

Two Fabarm side-by-side shotguns

Fabarm Autumn Elite

Caesar Guerini Maxum Game Hybrid

Caesar Guerini Maxum Limited