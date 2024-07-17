This month we examine a new model in the Maxum range: the Caesar Guerini Maxum Game Hybrid, imported by Anglo Italian Arms. The gun is a 32in 20-bore weighing in at a hefty 7lb 14oz with barrels that are superior steel proofed, 3in chambered and multichoked (five arrive with the gun). Side ribs and sighting rib (an 8-6mm taper) are solid, and the stock is of Sporter style with a broadish comb and a palm-swell pistol grip. The fore-end is of rounded pattern and relatively slim.

First impressions are dominated by the bold, almost baroque, deep scroll laser engraving and attractively figured Turkish walnut; the oil finish and laser chequering are well done too. On the handling front, this is no lightweight, nor meant to be, combining a set of solid-rib game barrels with a heavier, thicker stock. Balance favours the butt end (just) with a well-shaped black recoil pad adding weight at the rear. There is not much taper in the stock, which makes it feel more like a competition gun as intended. The fit is quite high, as the fulsome comb elevates the head/cheek position even with drop measurements of 1⅜in and 2⅛in. Comb profile deserves greater attention – a little too high is always preferable to anything too low.

Gun testing provides opportunity for comparison of barrel length, balance and weight as well as subtleties of fit and form. I shoot driven game with a pair of older 20-bore 32in Maxums that weigh 7lb 2oz and have 32in barrels like the test gun but with (lighter) ventilated ribs and a slimmer stock profile (other measurements are comparable). They have a pronounced forward balance – about 21/2in in front of the hinge point. My recreational clay gun is a similarly stocked 30in sideplated 20-bore Guerini with a solid sighting rib and solid joining ribs. It weighs 6lb 8oz, balances well about 1in forward of the hinge point and feels right.

Both barrel lengths suit the 20-bore but there are handling differences. As 32in barrels enhance pointability, you may see less lead initially but still need to push through a bit more mid-swing than with shorter barrels, especially with a forward-balanced gun. Long barrels require more muscular effort. On driven game I am also aware of the need to lift 32in barrels more than 30in ones. Both work well on driven birds or pitch discs but I don’t feel the need to push through or elevate as consciously with the 30in barrels, which handle more instinctively. As for point of balance, my preference would usually be just forward of the hinge pin in a 30in, a little more in a 32in. Out of the box, machine-made over-and-unders typically have excessive forward balance that can make them feel ponderous unless corrected.

What about overall gun weight? A sideplated 20-bore over-and-under usually wants to hit the scales somewhere between 6½lb and 7½lb, much like a 12-bore side-by-side. We have tested several 32in 20-bores at the top end of that range but the test gun, at 7lb 14oz, is unusual for the bore size. This weight would normally be seen only in a 12-bore. It might, however, suit a 20-bore that was intended for use with heavier payloads, to be used in competition or for high-volume shooting.

Grip style is another variable to be considered. My usual preference is for a full pistol grip with not too tight a radius, or a round-knob semi-pistol. The full pistol can provide more purchase but the semi-pistol is suited to the field, gloved hands and waiting muzzles-up. The palm-swell grip here is well proportioned, not exaggerated, and the design has potential but I tend to favour the traditional pistol or semi on a game gun. It is less dependent on individual hand anatomy for perfect fit.

Technical

Guerini guns have been coming into Britain since 2005. Aesthetically they always scored at their price point. Machined mainly by multi-axis CNC, lasers also play a key part in their manufacture and Guerini is especially good at applying deep scrollwork, as seen in the Maxum. The mechanical design is similar to that used by several Brescian makers, combining a trigger plate with bifurcated lumps/stud-pin hinging and a Browning-style bolt/slot bit beneath the bottom chamber. This is a slightly deeper arrangement than seen in a Beretta 68 and suits a 20-bore well. Guerinis have developed markedly in the past two decades: monobloc barrels have improved construction with better joints, and there have been changes to sear pivots carried over from the Invictus competition models. The single trigger is of inertia type and the inertia block spring has been lightened to function with lighter loads reliably. The test-gun mechanism will trip on hammer fall alone without the need for cartridge recoil.

Shooting impressions

The 32in Hybrid’s barrel mass and overall weight give it steadiness and momentum in the swing. Handling might be enhanced with a slightly more forward balance. This Caesar Guerini Maxum Game Hybrid controls recoil well, however, and the black recoil pad suits the gun. Triggers broke cleanly at 3½lb and 4lb, and mechanical function was fine. The tapered rib presents a good picture but, like the Sporter stock, adds to the gun’s weight. A slim, rounded fore-end brings the front hand close to the barrels while still offering support. Some may find the palm-swell grip could make muzzle control harder if the swell position does not suit. These grips are meant to anchor the hand and bring the gun back to the shoulder rather than to point out and push. Overall, the Hybrid is an exceptionally well-presented but specialist gun. It benefits from a 10-year guarantee.

Caesar Guerini Maxum Game Hybrid 20-bore

RRP: £5,795

Anglo Italian Arms, Unit 10, Birchy Cross Business Centre, Solihull B94 5DN

Tel: 01564 742477

caesargueriniuk.com